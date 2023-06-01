Womanizer launches first ever shower head vibrator… and we’re seriously intrigued

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Premium pleasure brand, Womanizer has just launched a new and exciting collaboration with hansgrohe. Adding to its extensive collection of the best sex toys , Womanizer and hansgrohe have created the Wave, its first ever shower head clitoral stimulator.

Womanizer has a stellar reputation for designing and manufacturing the best vibrators on the market. T3 has already tried out a few of their products and both the Womanizer OG and the Womanizer Premium 2 were given 5 star reviews… so it’s safe to say that Womanizer knows what they’re doing when it comes to pleasure.

In an effort to cater to more of its customers, Womanizer carried out surveys around shower sex and masturbation. Its research found that over two in three women in the UK masturbate in the shower or bath while nearly two in five masturbate in the shower at least once a month. With this in mind, Womanizer teamed up with leading bathroom product manufacturer, hansgrohe, to enhance this experience.

Enter: The Womanizer Wave . This world’s first shower head is created specifically for masturbation and is packed full of stimulating features to play with. The Womanizer Wave has easy one-handed controls including an intensity slider and select button for users to customise their pleasure.

A masturbating shower head, we hear you cry? Yes, that’s exactly what it’s designed for but the Womanizer Wave can also be used as a normal shower head, making it a 2-in-1 product. The Womanizer Wave has three jet settings which deliver pleasurable sensations using water, while also allowing you to bathe yourself when you’re not in the mood and just want to get clean.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The first setting of the Womanizer Wave is the PowderRain, hansgrohe's most popular jet. For a standard shower experience, this setting lets out a fine mist spray which is gentle, relaxing and pampering. The second setting is called the PleasureWhirl which is more catered towards pleasure. It’s optimised for moving and has a featherlight touch while stimulating and surprising at different times and with different movements.

The last and most powerful jet setting is the PleasureJet which provides constant rhythmic stimulation which is stronger, steadier and more targeted. With the slider controls, users can easily switch between the three settings to customise their play or their wash. Another interesting feature is the EcoSmart function. Compared to regular shower heads, the Womanizer Wave uses up to 60% less water when in use.

What we find the most impressive about the Womanizer Wave is its design. It’s discreet, ergonomic and looks and acts like most shower heads. It's easy to install and fits all standard shower hoses, so you can have it set up all the time and visitors will be none the wiser.