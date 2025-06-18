Beat the UK heatwave with 20% off Emma’s best cooling mattress

Whether you’re enjoying the heatwave or despising it, it can’t be argued that sleeping in the heat is pretty difficult. To avoid tossing and turning to sweaty sheets, upgrading to the best mattress with expert temperature regulation can be the answer to all your overheating problems.

If you’re currently looking for a new mattress and hoping to find one with good cooling properties, the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress is now 20% off in its early summer sale. It’s Emma’s best cooling mattress you can buy, and it’s now hit a new low price just in time for this week’s heatwave.

I’ve tested my fair share of Emma mattresses, and have always enjoyed their hybrid construction and stylish design. Some mattress reviewers found Emma mattresses to be a bit lacking in temperature regulation, but Emma heard these concerns and introduced the Emma Hybrid Thermosync – its most cooling mattress yet.

With a medium firmness rating, the Emma Hybrid Thermosync is made up of foam and spring layers that work together to offer the ultimate comfort and support. For those who overheat in the night, the Emma Hybrid Thermosync uses Thermosync technology to help regulate your body temperature and wick away moisture so you can sleep soundly even in the hottest (or coldest) of conditions.

Get 20% off the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress in Emma’s early summer sale. This temperature regulating mattress keeps you cool during hotter months, and cosily warm in the colder months. Its foam and spring combination keeps your body aligned and supported while you sleep, and the top cover is ultra soft and kind to skin. Single: was £519, now £415.20 Double: was £819, now £655.20 King: was £918, now £734.40 Super King: was £1,050, now £840