Bensons for Beds revives its TV beds with colourful, sound-activated lighting

QUICK SUMMARY Bensons for Beds has launched two new TV beds – the Media Glow and the Linsbury. With prices starting at £1,999.99, the two TV beds feature colourful sound-activated lighting, integrated charging and a 43-inch TV.

Bensons for Beds has just added two new TV beds to its ever-growing collection. The Media Glow and the Linsbury feature colourful, sound-activated lighting, an integrated 43-inch TV and a comfortable bed base with storage so users can create a full sleep and entertainment set-up.

Bensons for Beds launched its gaming TVs back in 2023. The retailer looked into gaming habits, and found that 50% of gamers play to unwind and relax, so Bensons for Beds developed a product that catered to that. Now, Bensons for Beds has done a similar thing with its new TV beds.

Recent data revealed that 57% of Brits have a TV in their bedroom, and more than 41% of them said they prefer watching TV under a duvet as they found it warmer and cosier than sitting in the living room. Following this research, the Bensons for Beds decided to add to its bestselling TV Beds collection – and it’s also hit a bit of a milestone.

Starting with the Media Glow , the bed frame has an ottoman design that has a curved headboard, and a choice of navy or grey velvet upholstery. The mattress lifts up from the base to provide extra storage underneath the mattress and its slats. At the end of the bed, a Sharp 43-inch 4K UHD TV rises from the headboard, and it has integrated charging to refresh your phone and other electronics.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bensons for Beds) (Image credit: Bensons for Beds)

The Media Glow comes with multicoloured, sound-activated lighting which can react to what you’re watching or playing on the screen. Users can also set the lights to its pre-set static ambient lighting to set the mood in your bedroom and help you fall asleep

The Linsbury is the more luxurious addition to the TV Beds range. It features the UK’s first Dolby 2.1 bed which offers impressive Dolby sound that’s projected from the foot of the bed. It has similar lighting, charging and storage as the Media Glow, but its integrated TV is higher quality, and it’s exclusive to Bensons for Beds.

Another milestone is Bensons for Beds is the first UK retailer to integrate Freely Live Streaming into its TV beds. The streaming service is available on both new beds, and you can also access other streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors