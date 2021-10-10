Why wait for Black Friday? This Peloton-style bike is here for Cheap Connected Exercise Bike Sunday

Peloton is one of the most desirable, albeit also slightly controversial, fitness brands in the world. It also makes a damn fine bike – the original Peloton – which is web-connected for streamed fitness classes, built to take punishing workouts and has a sleek and stylish look. But what if I told you there is a very similar bike that serves up at least two of those key selling points, but costs almost half as much?

The Echelon Connect Sport is always brilliantly affordable at £799 but right now it is only £699. Peloton Bike, for comparison, is £1,350, while the more premo Peloton Bike+ is £2,295. Now there are a couple of minot caveats to this deal, which I will come to very shortly, but take a look at Echelon Connect Sport for yourself and see what you think…

• Buy Echelon Connect Sport for £699 – usually £799, save £100 – at Echelon

The Best Black Friday deals are likely to feature some home gym equipment deals but I actually think it's unlikely there'll be a better value deal than this. Unless of course Echelon is planning a £200 price cut on this come November 26. But I doubt it. Incidentally, although Echelon claim this deal is only via their shop, if you scroll down you will find you can also get this at Wiggle and Amazon, if you so wish.

Why you should buy the Echelon Connect Sport bike

First, let's get the one possible reason not to buy the Echelon Connect Sport out of the way: it doesn't come with a screen, so if you don't have a tablet ready to plug in, you will need to buy one. Or you could use your phone, if you don't mind a somewhat smaller screen. I actually find a phone is fine for workouts on the bike itself as you are, by definition very close to the screen. However if you want to dip into Echelon's fitness classes for yoga, stretching, floor exercise and the like, you might find a phone a bit too small.

That aside, I've been using the Echelon Connect Sport for a while now, and I can tell you, this bike is no Pound Shop Peloton. Sure it lacks the sleek appearance of the Peloton Bike and the integration of the online and exercise bike elements is a little less slick but to all intents and purposes, you are getting the same experience from the Echelon Connect Sport.

The bike itself is well built and sturdy but also about as compact as an exercise bike can be, without losing stability. The amount of resistance it can put up is not going to trouble a Tour de France rider, but it's more than enough for home cardio workouts from beginner to advanced. Integration with third parties is not exactly exhaustive but you can have your cardio stats from an Echelon Connect session added to your Fitbit and Strava accounts, which should be enough for a lot of people.

All in all, this is the best kind of deal. It's a product I'd recommend at its normal price, but today it happens to be a whole £100 cheaper – as you have probably worked out, that is a big 11.12% saving. Get stuck in: your heart will thank you for it.