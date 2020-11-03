Which shops are closed for lockdown? A full list on non-essential shops

It's the news that none of us wanted: the UK will be going into a second lockdown. That means shops classed as 'non-essential' will be forced to close their doors. Wondering what that means exactly? Read on for a full list of shops that will be closed during lockdown two.

The second lockdown comes into force first thing on Thursday 5 November, and is planned to last at least 28 days. To avoid dealing with the rush that we're predicting over the next couple of days, we'd suggest embracing online shopping wherever possible.

Shops considered essential, which will stay open, include all supermarkets, food shops, garden centres, newsagents and off-licenses (remember, you'll need your face mask to shop). However, the following will be closed during lockdown:

Clothes shops

Shoe shops

Toy shops

Jewellery stores

Electronics shops

Homeware shops

Bookstores

Music shops

Betting shops

Travel agents

Tailors

Tobacco and vape shops

Car showrooms

Auction houses

Car washes

Card shops

Phone shops

The following shops are classed as essential, and will definitely be allowed to stay open through lockdown:

Supermarkets

Newsagents

Food shops

Off-licenses

Garden centres

We're also expecting pound shops (like Poundland), pet supply stores, opticians, hardware stores and pharmacys to stay open, but are waiting on official confirmation on these.

Remember, while you won't be able to shop in person at any non-essential stores, these business are allowed to remain open for deliveries and click-and-collect services. They're also permitted to stay open until the new rules come into force at 00.01am on Thursday 5 November. Below you'll find some online alternatives to browse.

For clothes, shoes and homeware:

For electronics:

Supermarkets are all considered essential, so you'll still be able to shop in person, although to avoid crowds and queues, perhaps it's better to book a delivery. Check availability of delivery slots here:

If you're worried about how you're going to do your Christmas shopping with all these restrictions, panic not. Check out our Christmas gift guide for inspiration, and then head to our guides to the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for a roundup of the best places to save (and they're all available to order online).