This Philips i9000 shaver uses AI sensors to analyse facial hair and keep skin safe

Philips has just announced its latest i9000 rotary electric shaver series, and it’s the brand’s most intelligent and sensitive collection yet. The Philips i9000 shavers use intelligent sensors and the accompanying app to analyse your hair and skin to offer the most professional shave while caring for your skin.

Within the new i9000 electric shavers range is the i9000, the i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra. All three shavers are designed to offer a long-lasting close shave that cuts hair to the root, while still taking care of the skin – and they look strangely like the Demogorgon in Stranger Things which is always fun.

Starting with the i9000 , this wet-to-dry shaver features 360-degree rotating Dual SteelPrecision Blades, which work alongside its Triple Action Lift and Cut system to lift hair so the shaver can cut close to the skin. The flexible blades are small enough that they can adapt to the different contours of the face to cut hair in hard-to-reach areas, while still protecting the skin.

The Philips i9000 Prestige is the mid-range option in the collection, and has the same features as the i9000 but with an added Precision Guard. Both shavers also come with a cleaning pod for hygiene and storage.

For the ultimate shave, the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra is seriously impressive. It has different blades from the other two shavers, using NanoTech Dual Precision Blades that rotate 360-degrees to cut hair that grows in different directions.

The blades can also lift and cut hair up to -0.08mm at the root, so if it’s a close shave you want, the i9000 Prestige Ultra can achieve this. In comparison to the other shavers, the i9000 Prestige Ultra also comes with what Philips is calling the world’s first shaver UV power charging pouch, that offers six weeks of battery life and kills bacteria with its UV lights.

What’s most impressive about the new i9000 range from Philips is its sensors and AI technology. With the Philips app, all shavers in the i9000 series can offer personalised shaving using in-app tracking and the shaver’s sensors.

How it works is the i9000 range uses the sensor to analyse your hair’s density and automatically adjusts its power to offer the most efficient shave. With the i9000 Prestige Ultra, it takes this one step further as it has SkinIQ Pro technology, which has five different shaving modes that adapt to your facial hairs’ needs.

The i9000 Prestige Ultra has an AI Skin Analyser to track your skin conditions to keep your shaving as comfortable and sensitive as possible, while the app offers guidance and feedback on the type of motion and pressure you should be using.