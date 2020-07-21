We've found the coolest face mask around – and it comes from Falke

With new UK rules coming into force imminently, many of us are hunting for the best face mask to buy right now. From 24 July, you'll be required to wear a face mask in all UK shops. If you've not yet bought one, you're going to need to move fast if you don't want to be left high and dry outside your local Sainsbury's come Friday.

While many brands have (slightly belatedly) started producing face masks to meet the hugely increased demand, the designs can be a bit hit-and-miss – and the best efforts are selling fast. If you're after for a cool, sporty face mask that's in stock and doesn't look like it's been designed in a hurry, head to Falke.

This is just about our favourite face mask design right now. Rather than opting for an all-over print, Falke has gone for bold block colours (choose between red, orange, yellow, purple and black) with sporty, striped edges.

(Image credit: Falke)

It's not all style over substance either. These face masks are made from fast-drying, round-knitted material for a soft, comfy feel. The outside is made from moisture-repellent fabtric, and there's a moisture-absorbing fleece inner that'll feel comfortable against your face (it's washable at up to 95°C, to banish any germs lurking on the surface).

There are a range of sizes to choose from, with a detailed fit chart so you can make sure you pick the right one for your face. It's in stock to order right now, with delivery in 3-4 working days – so you'll need to get on it quickly in order to be ready around that new rule implementation date. For more options, be sure to explore our guide to the best face masks right now.

