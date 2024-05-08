We-Vibe launches a new long-distance love egg – are you ready to dance?

We-Vibe has launched a new love egg called Jive 2. It joins We-Vibe’s established stable of long-distance toys, such as the popular Chorus, Melt and its predecessor the Jive.

The Jive 2 looks very similar to the first iteration of the best sex toy, with a large insertable head and an outer tail, but it also features a new adjustable hinge. It has We-Vibe app-enabled features so you can use it across the room, city, country or even globally. If you prefer to play outside and off grid it can also be operated via remote control without an internet connection.

The release of the Jive 2 coincides with a new survey from We-Vibe that reveals that 61% of remote sex toy users have used the We-Vibe app outside of the bedroom. Favourite spots? Well, in the UK, the app is used most commonly in the car (park up first please, lovers) followed by bars and restaurants.

What are the key features of the We-Vibe Jive 2?

The Jive 2 is what We-Vibe calls “discreet wearable pleasure technology”, which means it can be worn unnoticed as you go about your daily duties. The love egg produces deep, rumbling vibrations for G-spot stimulation via the bulbous head while also teasing the clitoris with its tail.

As a teledildonic sex toy, the Jive 2 can help bring closeness to those in a long-distance relationship. Hand over control to your partner to play with the settings and inject an element of surprise and anticipation into your intimacy or use it for self-pleasure.

While the Jive 2 may look similar to the Jive, what sets it apart, says Lovehoney, is that it is fully customisable to suit every body type. Featuring an adjustable hinge this sex toy is a flexible friend that can be angled to suit you and your unique shape. And with its remote-control option and We-Vibe app enabled features there is plenty of scope to try out new spaces to play. We love choice when it comes to sexual pleasure.

(Image credit: We-Vibe)

“Our user data shows that people are interested in, and already are, using sex toys outside of the bedroom,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at We-Vibe. “If you are interested in trying out a wearable, restaurants and bars are great starting points because they are public places that feel intimate. For those who want to take the next step, I recommend wearing it to the movies, as the loud sound atmosphere plays on the vibration sensations.”

Sex trends: breaking boundaries

A survey carried out by We-Vibe revealed some interesting data regarding what floats the boat of wearable and teledildonic users. It would appear that we’re breaking bedroom boundaries.

An impressive 76% report being more adventurous with where they have sex since using the We-Vibe app. British We-Vibe users are particularly keen on getting intimate on the go. Reportedly, the top three locations that UK users want to have an orgasm are: beach, airplane and forest.