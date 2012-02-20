UFC Undisputed 3 tops UK All Format Gaming Chart

With last weeks leader slumping to 12th position, THQ's UFC Undisputed 3 title has stormed to the gaming chart top spot just days after release

The latest Ultimate Fighter title UFC Undisputed 3 has entered the UK All Format Gaming Chart in top spot despite selling fewer copies than its predecessor.



THQ's first chart success in almost a year, UFC Undisputed 3 claimed top honours ahead of resurgent performances from former chart toppers FIFA 12 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 which completed the week ending February 18th in second and third spots respectively.



Ahead as the summer's upcoming games Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games ended the week in fourth position with EA's COD rival Battlefield 3 rounding out the top five.



Whilst last week's chart topper Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning slumped out of the week's top 10 landing in 12th position, fellow former sales leader Final Fantasy XIII-2 dropped to sixth ahead of Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure, The Darkness 2 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in spots seven through to nine respectively. The week's top ten was rounded out by frequent chart presence, Ubisoft's Just Dance 3.



