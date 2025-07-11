You can play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the cheap with this hidden deal, and you don't even need a console

One of the most eagerly-anticipated remasters was released today, with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 arriving on Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, PS5 Pro and Windows. However, did you know you don't even need a PC or console to play it? What's more, while everyone is scouring the Prime Day sales, I've found a better deal elsewhere that will have you grinding for a lot less.

You even get 100s of extra games at no extra cost.

That's because Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you only need to be a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get playing straight away. And, as Xbox Cloud Gaming works across iPhone, iPad, Android devices, select Smart TVs, laptops, Macs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks, there are plenty of ways to play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £14.99 per month, but I've found a hidden deal on CD Keys that will give you 3-months for just £31.79 – that works out at around 35p per day. And considering THPS 3 + 4 costs around £40 on its own, without the 100s of other games you get to play, it's a steal.

Save 29% Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months: was £44.99 now £31.79 at CDKeys Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for almost the price of just two, and you can play 100s of games – including the new Tony Hawk's masterpiece – across multiple devices today.

Of course, you can even get the deal if you only own a PS5 as you can be a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate without owning an Xbox. And it'll let you play all the games on offer on any device that either offers a dedicated Xbox app (such as a Samsung or LG TV) or Chrome or Edge browser (just head to xbox.com/play).

You will need a controller, of course, but there are plenty of compatible Bluetooth controllers out there that will work well. There are even a few included in the Prime Day sales, although you only have today to check those deals out.

One recommendation is the Backbone One controller for mobile.

If you want to play on your TV but don't own a console or supported Samsung or LG TV, you can actually access Xbox Cloud Gaming through an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max. And guess what, those are on offer in the Prime Day sales too.

I most recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is currently just £39.99 – down from £69.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £39.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful streaming device to date. It can access all the major services in the best quality available, while offer Xbox Cloud Gaming on a TV without the need for a dedicated console.

You will still need a Bluetooth controller with a Fire TV Stick, and you can't go far wrong with the official Xbox Wireless Controller. But there are plenty of others on the market to choose from too.

Either way, a world of gaming awaits for a lot less than the price of even the Xbox Series S.