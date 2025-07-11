3 last-minute Prime Day gaming deals that you shouldn't miss

Whenever a huge sales event like Prime Day rolls around, you can be extremely confident that there will be some superb gaming deals – it comes with the territory. Now that we're on the final day of this year's bumper four-day Prime Day, though, it's worth shouting out a handful of superb deals that only have a matter of hours left to run.

I've picked out three highlights, including two excellent games that I've played recently, along with the best gaming headset on the market, and any of the three would make a worthy last-minute pick if you're thinking of grabbing some deals before the event ends. Don't wait too long, though – they're due to expire at the end of the day.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: was £56.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The latest Assassin's Creed is the series' best entry for years, thanks in no small part to a massive visual upgrade. Its vision of Japan is stunning to explore, full of jaw-dropping vistas and intricately designed towns.

Split Fiction: was £44.99 now £29.44 at Amazon The best co-op game to release since, well, the previous game (It Takes Two) from the same studio. Split Fiction is a brilliant story that sees you explore drastically different worlds, and is perfect for couch co-op.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £232.99 at Amazon I've said it before and I'll doubtless say it again – this is the best headset on the market, bringing a combination of sound quality, comfort and battery tech that no-one else has managed to best. When a deal like this comes along, you should pay attention.

Grab any of the above and I can pretty much guarantee you'll have a good time. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the best headset I've ever tested (and I've tried so, so many), and tends to elevate the immersion of whatever game I'm playing at a given moment.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, meanwhile, is the strongest entry the series has seen in years. It has an expansive open world to get through, featuring a wide range of areas and objectives – and it's ideal for anyone looking to buy one game and sink into it for dozens of hours. That makes it great value at this cut price.

Finally, for those looking to bond with a friend or partner, load up Split Fiction and you have perfect test of your relationship. This co-op game makes a point of testing how well you work together, requiring constant actual cooperation rather than just offering a space for you to play near each other.

They're all worthy picks, in short, and all three of them should lose these discounts when Prime Day ends later today – so don't hang about if you're tempted. You only have hours left to grab the deals.