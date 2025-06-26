Forget 4K, new tech means 16K is coming – gamers will love this upgrade

Quick Summary HDMI Forum just released the new HDMI 2.2 specification, following its certification earlier this year. It doubles bandwidth to 96Gbps over HDMI 2.1b's 48Gbps. The new format will begin appearing in products from mid-2025, bringing support for up to 16K resolution (and 4K at 480Hz, and 8K at 240Hz) – features that high-end gamers using top-end monitors will appreciate.

While 4K content is increasingly the norm, a new technology has just opened the door for 8K, 12K and beyond – even 16K resolution.

You might not be thrilled about cables, but then who is? But the new HDMI 2.2 specification – that's the port-and-cable that connects your kit to TVs and monitors – is an important step forward for the format.

No, it doesn't change the physical connector type, which remains the same (and, therefore, can only be inserted in the one direction.

But HDMI 2.2 does hugely upgrade the bandwidth, bringing advantages to future applications. From resolution, to refresh rates, full colour profiles, and VR headset support – the new HDMI is going to be a big deal.

When is HDMI 2.2 out?

It was back in January of this year that HDMI 2.2 was certified, a CES 2025 show announcement, with the specification being fully released now, on 25 June 2025.

The HDMI 2.2 format can deliver up to 96 gigabits per second of bandwidth, as part of its Next Gen Fixed-Rate Link (FRL) technology.

A new 'Ultra96' branded cable – the next step above the Ultra High-Speed cable, designed for 48Gbps maximum – is also certified by the HDMI organisation. Ultra96 logos will be displayed on ports and cables as applicable.

The new HDMI 2.2 Ultra96 cable is expected to appear in 2025 – with 'Q3/Q4' officially quoted – but it'll be a little longer for product to appear, with wider adoption in 2026 and beyond expected.

Why does HDMI 2.2 matter?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 HDMI 2.0 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.2 Bandwidth 18Gbps 28Gbps (48Gbps from 2.1b) 96Gbps 4K support Yes, to 60Hz Yes, to 120Hz Yes, to 480Hz 8K support No Yes, to 60Hz Yes, to 240Hz 12K support No No, 10K maximum Yes, to 120Hz 16K support No No Yes, to 60Hz enhanced audio return (eARC) No, ARC only Yes Yes

As you can see from the table above, however, it's this increased bandwidth that gives HDMI 2.2 its clearest benefit: greater refresh rates.

Many gamers will appreciate the upper ceiling of refresh rates introduced by the format, especially if delivering one of the best 4K monitors, where 480Hz support will be a dream for many gamers.

Of course you'll need the power to deliver at such a resolution and refresh, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the next generation of Nvidia GPUs, in tandem with various makers' development cycles, means a full year will pass before the first of such product types comes to market.

There is an additional benefit of HDMI 2.2, too, the new Latency Indication Protocol, or LIP for short, which is designed to detact any latency issues causing lip-sync problems and adjust accordingly.

This, the HDMI Licensing Administrator body said in a press briefing, will likely be in demo and on display "at CES 2026" in January. Some high-end VR headsets may also take that cue.

So you'd best get saving. If you want super-high refresh rates and extra resolution, you're going to need HDMI 2.2 capable kit. But you're also going to need the CPU/GPU guts to power it all and get the most out of it.