Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker LIVE: where to pre-order Nintendo's new console?

Daily Update Tue 15th April: PRE-ORDER STOCK DUE 10AM AT SHOPTO.NET Yes, Switch 2 hunters, as I confirmed in my pre-order due at ShopTo.net story, the online retailer will have Switch 2 bundles available at 10am – but you'll have to be quick to secure one.

Looking to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the forthcoming handheld console is intense – to the point it's sold out at the major retailers.

Indeed, a number of retailers – despite promising good stock – are already finding it hard to keep up with the number of people trying to get their hands on the handheld device.

There's time, though, with the console due on shelves from 5 June, with an asking price of £395.99 in the UK, AU$699 in Australia, and 'to be confirmed' in the USA (while current tariff wars impacts are ironed out).

While the Switch 2 is no PS5 Pro when it comes to power, it's a massive improvement over Nintendo's original and OLED consoles – from a design perspective and power point of view. It's the device I want most this year – having played it last week for the first time.

As ever with Nintendo products, it's the games that make the console – and the Switch 2's enhanced editions are a good start, while Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be day-one must-haves (well, month-two in the case of the latter).

That's why T3's official Nintendo Switch 2 tracker is here, where it'll be updated daily, to monitor where you can snag yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. Watch this space!

Where to order Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

ShopTo

The place where I pre-ordered my console some weeks ago, but which then declares stock was insufficient, is due stock reallocation (as bundles only) on Tuesday 15 April at 10am!

My Nintendo Store

Going straight to the source is often a great idea. For Nintendo, however, you'll need an invitation code to be able to pre-order the Switch 2. Got one of those, however, and this might be your only chance.

Amazon

Amazon is the retail site where many people go for everything – and you can for the Switch 2 too. Except, right now, the pre-order page isn't show any stock availability.

Argos

A UK favourite, various Argos stores around the country might have Switch 2 boxes on the shelves in the summer, but right now its pre-orders are backed up – with nothing currently available.