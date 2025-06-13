Argos has Nintendo Switch 2 IN STOCK again – be quick to grab a console!

I've been following the Switch 2 stock availablity since the console went on sale last week and if you're seeking one out then, hurrah, there's some good news.

Argos gave us the heads-up that it will be stocking the console, including in the Mario Kart World bundle pack, on Friday 13th June, from 8am UK time.

Grab the Switch 2 deal at Argos now

I've set this post to go live before that time, as I'd suggest you bookmark the link and set an alarm to cycle the page at exactly that time, if you want to add one to your basket.

Many people did pre-order Nintendo's new console, with it breaking records as the fastest-selling ever. It shipped over 3.5 million units in just 4 days, so the demand is clearly high. I've been feeding T3's UK stock tracker with where to nab the console for those who missed out, though.

Argos

It's Argos' turn to deliver the good news, with Switch 2 stock both online and in-store on 13th June. It's worth checking local stores – which are in many Sainsbury's – for collection options, which may be preferable.

I've had my Switch 2 since last Wednesday, the 4th June, and I've spent the week playing and reviewing the console. I love it; it's a true 5-star sequel that I'm pleased to possess.

However, you're going to want more than just the console. I've written about other essential accessories, and I'd recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage right away. It'll make the transfer process easier from original Switch to the new one.

I'd also suggest snagging the console bundle – just to play the new Mario Kart World, – because the separate boxed game costs a fair chunk of cash if purchased on its own. The bundle makes it slightly more affordable.

So, get to it, people! The Nintendo Switch 2 stock at Argos probably won't last long, based on other deals that've been snapped up in double-quick time this week. But it's a great option to bag yourself the console ahead of the weekend.