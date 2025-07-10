PS5 Pro just got a big Prime Day discount – but not from Amazon
There are great deals on PS5 Pro if you shop around this Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day sale is massive, with deals on many 1,000s of products available, but it always pays to shop around during any big sales event – you don't know what else you might find.
For example, UK gamers looking for the PS5 Pro might be thrilled to know that rival retailers are actually offering the best deals on the "world's most powerful console". I've found a couple – John Lewis and Very – who have slashed cash off the machine and have stock available right now.
Save £40 on Sony's most capable games console yet. John Lewis states that it is "currently in stock online" and offers numerous pay monthly or "buy now, pay later" options.
Also available with £40 off, Very's deal includes 12 months worth of free repair insurance (if you have a Very credit account). You can opt to buy it outright without, too.
Why choose the PS5 Pro?
Launched at the tail end of last year, the PS5 Pro has recently started to come into its own. Games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach have significant improvements when running on the Pro console (over a regular PS5).
Its increased graphical and processing power enables higher resolution images running at faster frame rates, while some games up the ante when it comes to in-game details too.
The console is also more capable with ray-tracing – for more realistic lighting effects – and offers faster loading on many titles.
Sony also plans to introduce additional features in 2026, with a new graphics technology that will improve games even more than now. Indeed, it can be argued that the PS5 Pro shares more with a PC gaming rig than the existing PlayStation 5, although it can play all the same games, of course.
For now, the PS5 Pro is easily the most powerful games console on the market, and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable. I doubt we'll see a PS6 or Xbox Next for a few more years at least. So if you want to play PlayStation games at their best, this is well worth considering.
It's also worth looking out for deals on the DualSense Edge pro controller. This has Prime Day discounts too and is an ideal companion to the PS5 Pro.
