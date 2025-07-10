PlayStation Portal gets a super rare deal for Prime Day – a must for all PS5 owners

The PlayStation Portal has been the must-have PS5 accessory since its launch in 2023 and it rarely appears for less than full price. If you can even find one in stock.

Well, not only is Amazon listing the PS Portal as available, it has slashed a tidy 10% off the usual price.

That means you can buy the PlayStation Portal for just £179 – more than £20 off its usual retail price – as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. But be quick, the sales end at midnight on Friday, and this is only while stocks last too.

Save 10% Sony PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £179 at Amazon The PlayStation Portal allows you to play games streamed from your own PS5 or PS5 Pro anywhere you have an internet connection. PS Plus Premium members can also play games over the cloud. That means you can crack on with the likes of Astro Bot or Death Stranding 2, even if your family is hogging the TV.

Why buy the PlayStation Portal?

Although it's not quite a Steam Deck rival, as it's not a standalone handheld console, the PlayStation Portal is an ideal companion for a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro.

It allows you to play your PS5 games remotely, wherever you have an internet signal. The Portal connects to your own console and will present the exact same play experience (in the vast majority of cases) on its 8-inch 1080p screen. Games even play at 60fps.

What's more, after launch Sony added the ability to play an increasing number of PS5 games over the cloud, so you can enjoy additional titles you might not already own. You just need to be a PS Plus Premium member, but don't even need to sign into your PS5.

The device has been pretty much sold out ever since its debut in November 2023, so this deal is incredible. It's also still offered at full price at just about every other retailer in the UK.

It is possible to play PS5 games remotely on your mobile device too, with a connected controller like the Backbone One giving you a Portal-like experience, but the look and feel of the Sony device matches the PlayStation, and the screen is to be seen to be believed.

It is highly unlikely you'll get a better deal than this one on the PS Portal anytime soon – even during the Prime Day event – and if you're in the market for one, we advise you be quick, stock doesn't tend to stick around.