I improved my Switch 2 with this great accessory, now it has a big Prime Day deal

I recently wrote about the GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth controller and how it greatly improved my Nintendo Switch 2, and now you can do the same for a whole lot less.

Whether you are in the UK or US, the GameSir G8 Plus is available with a big discount for Amazon Prime Day. You can save up to 36% off the usual price if you buy before the sales period ends on 11 July 2025.

It attaches to your Switch 2 – or even a regular Switch, iPad, iPhone, or Android device – and provides a pro gaming experience that's better even than the new Joy-Cons.

I've been using one for weeks with my own console in handheld mode and won't go back.

UK deal Save 19% GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth mobile game controller: was £79.99 now £65 at Amazon An amazing accessory that's truly universal (you can even use it standalone as a regular Bluetooth controller), the GameSir G8 Plus makes the Switch 2 even better. The grips are comfortable, while the Hall Effect thumbsticks just feel perfect.

US deal Save 36% GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth mobile game controller: was $99.99 now $63.99 at Amazon The GameSir G8 Plus can stretch to fit up to an iPad mini as well as the Switch 2. It connects to all devices via low latency Bluetooth, so you don't need to have a USB-C port handy. It's also great for Xbox Game Pass streaming.

Why choose the GameSir G8 Plus?

There are plenty of mobile game controllers on the market, which attach to your phone or tablet and give you pro style controls. However, the GameSir G8 Plus works via Bluetooth and is one of very few that are Switch 2 compatible.

In addition, it comes with easily swappable buttons, so you can rearrange them from an Xbox-style configuration (X, Y, B, A) to Nintendo (Y, X, A, B).

And with Hall Effect thumbsticks and Hall triggers, you can be assured that not only do you get precise movements in games, there will never be any stick drift issues.

Plus, you can use the controller with an Android phone or tablet, iPhone and iPad mini too. It even works standalone with a Smart TV or games console.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get the deal?

You will need an Amazon Prime subscription to get the best deals on Prime Day, but you can sign up now for a 30-day free trial and decide whether you want to keep your membership before you have to make the first payment.

Existing Prime members will already be able to access the deals.