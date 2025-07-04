Forget Prime Day, Switch 2 stock now at Argos and Currys for the weekend
ShopTo has Nintendo's new console up for grabs too – so don't wait on Prime Day!
It's 4th July, so while we Brits slave away at our desks, our American colleagues are probably playing with illegal fireworks. But, wait, there's the opportunity for a weekend of fun play here, too!
That's because the Nintendo Switch 2 has suddenly been restocked again in the UK, with a bunch of UK retailers offering some decent delivery or collection options. It came to my attention when updating T3's Switch 2 Stock Tracker.
That excludes Amazon, by the way, with the online retailer ramping up for its 4-day Prime Day deals event next week, from Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th July. So forget about Prime, and get browsing these Switch 2 stockists instead!
Argos
Argos added stock on the lowdown, including Mario Kart World bundled with the console. Based on my basket addition, that includes free same-day delivery – but will be based on where you are in relation to stores. Well worth checking out!
There's a chance that Amazon will also restock during its Prime Day sale, too, but right now the retailer is only suggesting an 11th July stock coming in. Don't expect proper discounts, mind, as Nintendo's new console is still in major demand.
I'm not surprised everyone wants a Switch 2, either. The 5-star console – which is T3's Product of the Year 2025, it's that good – has sold umpteen millions of times already, and while Mario Kart World is a great in point, there's plenty more to come.
Indeed, Donkey Kong Bananza is only weeks away from launch, the title made by the same team as Super Mario Odyssey, so we're surely in for a major treat there when that title arrives on 17th July. Otherwise, epic backwards-compatibility and Switch 2 Editions see improvements across the board.
So don't wait. Prime Day won't be your Switch 2 saviour this year. But Argos, Currys, or ShopTo absolutely might. Happy shopping!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.