Forget Prime Day, Switch 2 stock now at Argos and Currys for the weekend

It's 4th July, so while we Brits slave away at our desks, our American colleagues are probably playing with illegal fireworks. But, wait, there's the opportunity for a weekend of fun play here, too!

That's because the Nintendo Switch 2 has suddenly been restocked again in the UK, with a bunch of UK retailers offering some decent delivery or collection options. It came to my attention when updating T3's Switch 2 Stock Tracker.

That excludes Amazon, by the way, with the online retailer ramping up for its 4-day Prime Day deals event next week, from Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th July. So forget about Prime, and get browsing these Switch 2 stockists instead!

Argos

Argos added stock on the lowdown, including Mario Kart World bundled with the console. Based on my basket addition, that includes free same-day delivery – but will be based on where you are in relation to stores. Well worth checking out!

Currys

Currys is another to stealthily restock, offering delivery on the Mario Kart World bundle. It's one of the few UK retailers offering stock, so it's another great option – and you may also see in-store collection if you're based near a site with some consoles.

ShopTo

If you're particularly frugal, however, then ShopTo is offering the cheapest way to obtain the Switch 2. I'm talking a matter of pennies in difference, but, hey, it all counts. It's a reputable retailer, which I've used many times before and trust implicitly.

There's a chance that Amazon will also restock during its Prime Day sale, too, but right now the retailer is only suggesting an 11th July stock coming in. Don't expect proper discounts, mind, as Nintendo's new console is still in major demand.

I'm not surprised everyone wants a Switch 2, either. The 5-star console – which is T3's Product of the Year 2025, it's that good – has sold umpteen millions of times already, and while Mario Kart World is a great in point, there's plenty more to come.

Indeed, Donkey Kong Bananza is only weeks away from launch, the title made by the same team as Super Mario Odyssey, so we're surely in for a major treat there when that title arrives on 17th July. Otherwise, epic backwards-compatibility and Switch 2 Editions see improvements across the board.

So don't wait. Prime Day won't be your Switch 2 saviour this year. But Argos, Currys, or ShopTo absolutely might. Happy shopping!