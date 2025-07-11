5 last minute Prime Day gaming deals under £30

After a busy four days, Prime Day is coming to an end for another year – but there's still just enough time to hoover up those last minute deals.

That certainly applies if you're a gamer. Whether you have an Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PC, there are plenty of Prime Day deals that will continue to be available until the clock chimes midnight tonight, Friday 12 July.

So what are you waiting for? Here are my five top picks for gaming deals under £30 apiece.

Save 50% SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Available for both Xbox (the 1X) and PlayStation 5 (1P), this Arctis Nova wired headset is extremely lightweight so is great for long gameplay sessions. It also supports Spatial Audio and works with PC too.

Save 41% Xbox LED Neon Light: was £29.99 now £17.79 at Amazon Show your love for your game system of choice with this 80s inspired logo light. It can be wallmounted or placed on a desk or shelf. There's also a PlayStation version if you'd prefer.

Save 20% Kluet 4M USB-C Charging Cable: was £7.99 now £6.39 at Amazon There's nothing worse than your controller running out of juice when in the middle of a game, especially when your Xbox or PS5 is the other side of the room. That's where this 4-metre USB-A to USB-C cable comes in handy. You can wire your DuelSense or Xbox Wireless Controller to your console and charge while you play.

Remember, to get the above deals you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime, although you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and grab the discounts before a payment will be due in a month.

You can then cancel at any time.

It's also worth remembering that Amazon Prime Day 2025 will end at midnight tonight, Friday 12 July. So you need to make sure you check out before your lovely deals turn into pumpkins.