5 last minute Prime Day gaming deals under £30
Prime Day will soon be over, but gamers can still get some amazing bargains
After a busy four days, Prime Day is coming to an end for another year – but there's still just enough time to hoover up those last minute deals.
That certainly applies if you're a gamer. Whether you have an Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PC, there are plenty of Prime Day deals that will continue to be available until the clock chimes midnight tonight, Friday 12 July.
So what are you waiting for? Here are my five top picks for gaming deals under £30 apiece.
Available for both Xbox (the 1X) and PlayStation 5 (1P), this Arctis Nova wired headset is extremely lightweight so is great for long gameplay sessions. It also supports Spatial Audio and works with PC too.
Show your love for your game system of choice with this 80s inspired logo light. It can be wallmounted or placed on a desk or shelf. There's also a PlayStation version if you'd prefer.
There's nothing worse than your controller running out of juice when in the middle of a game, especially when your Xbox or PS5 is the other side of the room. That's where this 4-metre USB-A to USB-C cable comes in handy. You can wire your DuelSense or Xbox Wireless Controller to your console and charge while you play.
There are many different officially licensed controllers from PowerA that enhance the Switch TV experience – this is one of our favourites. And it should also work with the Switch 2, too (but you should check first).
The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse has a 12,000 DPI and six programmable buttons. It also boasts a staggering 250 hours of battery life.
Remember, to get the above deals you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime, although you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and grab the discounts before a payment will be due in a month.
You can then cancel at any time.
It's also worth remembering that Amazon Prime Day 2025 will end at midnight tonight, Friday 12 July. So you need to make sure you check out before your lovely deals turn into pumpkins.
