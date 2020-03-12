Toilet roll delivery: the best services to beat the shortage

The Coronavirus pandemic means many places are facing a shortage of essentials such as toilet paper. Never mind that, even if the worst comes to the worst and you do end up contracting COVID-19, it's unlikely to have any impact on your bowel movements (diarrhea is listed as an occasional additional symptom of the virus), it seems our desire to stockpile in any kind of crisis cannot be overridden.

Thankfully, there are plenty of places that will deliver toilet paper directly to your door. This has the added bonus of helping you avoid busy shopping centres, which is probably a smart move right now. Of course, it's also handy if you happen to run out of your natural supplies of bog roll while self-isolating.

Scottex Classic Clean Décor Toilet Paper @ Amazon

Pick up a 24-pack of this toilet paper from Amazon for £9.46. Alternatively, subscribe for a discount. You probably don't think it's necessary, but each sheet of paper has a little blue puppy printed on it. In stock from 23 March.

View Deal