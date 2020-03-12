Toilet roll delivery: the best services to beat the shortage

The Coronavirus pandemic means many places are facing a shortage of essentials such as toilet paper. Never mind that, even if the worst comes to the worst and you do end up contracting COVID-19, it's unlikely to have any impact on your bowel movements (diarrhea is listed as an occasional additional symptom of the virus), it seems our desire to stockpile in any kind of crisis cannot be overridden.
Thankfully, there are plenty of places that will deliver toilet paper directly to your door. This has the added bonus of helping you avoid busy shopping centres, which is probably a smart move right now. Of course, it's also handy if you happen to run out of your natural supplies of bog roll while self-isolating.
Andrex Classic Clean (16-pack): £8.95 now £6.50 @ Waitrose
Grab a 16-pack of Andrex loo roll at Waitrose. Not only are they in stock, they're actually on offer right now too. These 2-ply sheets contain a touch of cotton, and there are around 200 sheets per roll. Alternatively, browse the full range of toilet paper at Waitrose.
Cushelle Original 24-pack @ Tesco
Pick up a bumper pack of white Cushelle toilet rolls for £10 at Tesco. Many other brands have sold out already – you can browse the full range here.View Deal
Scottex Classic Clean Décor Toilet Paper @ Amazon
Pick up a 24-pack of this toilet paper from Amazon for £9.46. Alternatively, subscribe for a discount. You probably don't think it's necessary, but each sheet of paper has a little blue puppy printed on it. In stock from 23 March.
Who Gives a Crap? Eco-friendly loo paper delivery from £24
WGAC is a company with some pretty admirable company ethics. Its loo rolls are made with environmentally friendly materials (bamboo or recycled paper), and 50% of profits are used to help build toilets for those in need. You can set up a subscription to have a box delivered as often as you need it.
