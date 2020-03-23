Where to buy toilet paper: these retailers still have stock

Looking for loo roll? We've hunted high and low to find retailers that still have toilet paper in stock in the UK and US – scroll down to stock up. This global loo roll shortage is a knock-on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, and people stockpiling essentials.

If you have run out of toilet paper, these are the places you can get your hands on some more. Getting your toilet paper delivered directly to your door has the added bonus of helping you avoid busy shopping centres, which is important right now. Please don't buy more than you need right now – it's causing unnecessary supply issues.

Remember, if do end up contracting COVID-19, it's unlikely to have any impact on your bowel movements. Diarrhea is listed as an occasional additional symptom of the virus, but it's not one of the common symptoms.

UK: Where to buy toilet paper

Jump straight to where to buy toilet paper in the US

Andrex toilet tissue (24 rolls) | £10.25 at Tesco

Andrex Gentle Clean is back in stock at Tesco. It's fragrance-free, dermatologically tested and embossed with puppies. Delightful.

Andrex Supreme Quilts (9 rolls) | £5.75 at Tesco

This 4-ply Andrex toilet paper has 'plush cushiony layers' and a touch of silk. It's probably the most luxurious loo roll ever, and it's in stock at Tesco right now.

Aria Essentials toilet paper (6 rolls) | £1.99 at Tesco

At time of writing these was no image available of this Tesco toilet paper... but with 6 rolls for under two quid you can't go wrong really. Add some little-needed excitement to your online delivery, and see what shows up at your door.

Luxury Soft Flushable Wipes | 90p at Tesco

Upgrade your bathroom experience with these flushable wipes, on sale for 90p for a pack of 40 at Tesco right now. Also available in a 'Spring Fresh' variety.

Unbleached toilet paper (12 rolls) | £3.99 at ebay

Once you've exhausted all the usual channels and brands, it's time to start looking further afield. Ebay has this slightly utilitarian looking look roll on sale. It's apparently suitable for 'kitchen or bathroom'. There's also free postage.

Essential Ultra bathroom tissue | £3.70 (9 rolls) Waitrose

Grab this 9-pack of toilet paper from the Waitrose Essentials range for £3.70. In stock now.

Essential Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue (16 rolls) | £6 at Waitrose

Grab a multipack of Waitrose Essentials loo roll. It's ultra-soft, but more importantly it's in stock. So get some (only what you need, mind) while it's still around.

Where to buy toilet paper in the US

Charmin Ultra Strong (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up 12 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper at Office Depot right now. Purchases are limited to two per shopper, and annoyingly you can only pick up in store right now.

Charmin Ultra Soft (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up this 12-pack of 2-ply loo roll from Office Depot. It's available for in-store pickup only, but you can pick it up in an hour from when you order.

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper | Mega Rolls at Target

Packs of Charmin toilet paper are still showing as in stock at Target, although there's a warning that reads 'Due to high demand, item may be unavailable or delayed'. If you are able to get hold of a 30-roll pack for $29.99, it'll last you.

Toilet paper (12 rolls) | $10.99 at ebay

It's unbranded, and it might not be the most luxurious toilet paper you've ever used (although it is 4-ply, so it's not that basic), but this loo roll is in stock at ebay at a bargain price.

Scott Select toilet paper (6 rolls) | $19.95 at ebay

Pick up six rolls of Scott 2-ply toilet tissue at ebay right now. It's not exactly cheap, but you do get free shipping included.

