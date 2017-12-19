These accessories from David Hampton will add a little colour to your Christmas travels

David Hampton, the famous leather accessory brand, has created a colourful collection of travel accessories for AW17, and we think they're the perfect way to brighten up your Christmas journeys home.

David Hampton has been around since 1983, and uses the finest leather to produce quality leather goods, that are just as much investments as practical pieces.

There are seven collections available; Britannia, Saffiano, Blue Nile, Serengeti, Malvern, Green Label and Richmond.

T3's favourite is the Richmond collection, which is slightly more modern and colourful than the others.

Check out a few select pieces below:

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

The entire Richmond range uses eco-friendly chrome free leather, and is made up of backpacks, duffle bags, wallets, passports and luggage tags (23 pieces in total).

Perfect companions for stylish explorers.

The range starts at £55 for the Luggage Tag, and tops out at £595 for the large Duffle Bag. You can view the whole collection on David Hampton's website.

Liked this?