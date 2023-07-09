These 3 paddle boards are ridiculously cheap in the early Amazon Prime sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I only went paddle boarding for the first time last month and despite my partner pushing me in the water, and my phone breaking as a result, I loved every minute of it. But if you've never tried it before, then take this as your calling to give it a go, as there's some fantastic SUP offerings in the early Amazon Prime Day sale for you to get your hands on just in time for summer. Not only is it incredibly relaxing, mentally, spending time in blue spaces, but it's also a great way to just have some fun and a laugh with either family or friends. Even if you have done it before, why not use this opportunity to get your own board? Then you won't need to hire one ever again.

Every year in the Prime Day sale Amazon releases brilliant bargain paddleboards and this year is no exception as they've included some big brands in the mix, including Bluefin and Goosehill. The star buy, for me though, has to by the Hydro-Force SUP for £199.99, as not only does it come complete with a full paddle board package (pump, the lot) it also converts into a kayak too. However, for those wanting to turn this hobby into bit more of a serious thing, then we've also got some more mid-range options. One thing all of these inflatable paddle boards do come with though is a travel bag, which makes them super easy to transport on your outdoor adventures or trips away.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale officially starts Tuesday 11th July 2023 and will end Wednesday 12th July, but we just had to share these deals now so you can start enjoying endless outdoor adventures on the water ASAP.

Hydro-Force SUP: now £199.99 at Amazon (was £386.90)

Save over £180 on this 10ft SUP, which is an absolute bargain, especially when you take into account what it comes with too: a travel bag, safety leash, pump, paddle, fin and it converts into a kayak, so you can enjoy even more water sports. I'm not surprised it's one of Amazon's best-selling products. The non-slip pad makes it ideal for beginners , who may not feel as confident on the water and need some extra stability on the board, and the elastic cord is great for keeping any on-board bags and snacks safe and secure.

Bluefin SUP 10′8″ Aura FIT Stand Up Paddle Board Kit: now £465.99 at Amazon (was £549)

Save 15% on this SUP from Bluefin. The Aura fit stand-up paddle board is actually included in our best inflatable paddle boards for beginners guide, as we think it offers brilliant stability. This is because the board is quite wide, as it was in fact specifically designed for water-based yoga and Pilates, but that also makes it great for newcomers as it gives you more balance. With it comes a fibre glass paddle, pump, three fins, a safety leash and bag, so you can easily transport it on your travels. If you're an experienced paddler looking for a long term paddler board, then this is probably the one we'd go with.