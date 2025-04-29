Garmin Fenix 7X Solar sees massive price cut in Amazon deal

You can save over £200 on a brand new Fenix

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Deal
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Gather round, Garmin watch lovers! Hiking season is upon us (the weather is looking mighty fine to me!), which means it's time to upgrade that weathered, down-trodden wearable you call your outdoor watch. And with this excellent Garmin deal, you can upgrade your wrist for a bargain price, too!

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is a premier multisport GPS smartwatch, excelling in durability, functionality, and, of course, style. Building on the solid foundation of the Fenix 6 Pro, it introduces significant enhancements that cater to serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar (51mm, Black bezel)
Garmin Fenix 7X Solar (51mm, Black bezel): was £649.99 now £436 at Amazon

If your idea of fun involves mountains, marathons, or getting gloriously lost, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is your new best friend. It charges from the sun, tracks every move, and even lights the way when adventure runs late. Big wrist, big dreams – this watch is built for both.

View Deal

A standout feature is the integrated flashlight, exclusive to the largest, 51mm model (on the Fenix 7 Series, anyway), offering practical illumination for nighttime activities.

The real-time stamina meter provides valuable insights into energy levels during workouts, aiding in performance optimisation. Better still, the improved Power Glass technology enhances solar charging efficiency, substantially extending battery life.​

Design-wise, this Garmin watch showcases a refined aesthetic with a more streamlined case, protective button guards, and metal-reinforced lugs, all contributing to increased resilience without compromising style.

The addition of a responsive touchscreen complements the traditional button interface, enhancing user interaction. GPS accuracy has been improved through repositioned antennas and multi-band support, ensuring reliable navigation.​

