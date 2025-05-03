Merrell's best-selling hiking shoes are less than £100 – grab them while you can!

Walking season is officially here, and if you like racking up a few good miles in the outdoor air, then you’ll know how important it is to have a comfortable pair of hiking boots or walking shoes on your feet. But if they’re looking a little worse for wear, then it may be time for an upgrade.

According to our sister brand, Advnture , Merrell’s Moab line is the best-selling hiking shoe line of all time, thanks to its comfort, durability and performance. Right now, you can snag one of its newest versions – the Moab Speed 2 GTX – for less than £100 (in women’s sizes), an absolute steal! Men's version and additional colours below.

The Moab Speed 2 is a versatile hybrid hiking shoe that combines the rugged durability and support of a traditional hiking boot with the lightweight comfort of a trail runner. It’s perfectly suited for everything from casual strolls to moderate hikes, and thanks to its modern design, it looks good enough for wearing every day too.

Equipped with a Vibram TC5+ outsole with 4mm lugs, the Moab Speed 2 delivers reliable traction across varied terrain, while its Gore-Tex waterproof membrane ensures your feet remain dry during wet conditions. They’re also extremely lightweight, making it easy to move quickly and comfortably on the trail.

If you’re not keen on the colour, or are looking for a men's version, there are plenty of other retailers that have the Moab Speed 2 GTX on offer. At Cotswold Outdoors, you can save 20% off the men’s version in the colour Clay, or in Charcoal in women's . There's no better time than now for a new pair of kicks.