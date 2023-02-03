The North Face's new Low-Fi Hi-Tek collection honours one of the US' most famous architects

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After what has been a very busy year for The North Face, the outdoor brand is ready to take on 2023 with its latest collection, Low-Fi Hi-Tek, a heritage-inspired look that takes design cues from the brand archives, reimagined for this season.

The Low-Fi Hi-Tek Collection was created to celebrate and honour the design principles that were pioneered by American architect Buckminster Fuller and adopted by The North Face in the 1970s. Fuller's most famous project was the geodesic dome, a spherical structure extremely strong for its weight. The North Face's original Oval InTENTion, which revolutionised tent design at the time (we're talking mid-1970s), took inspiration from Fuller's geodesic dome.

The colour theory moulded into the Low-Fi Hi-Tek Collection collection is said to marry neutral earth tones with vibrant pops of colour inspired by the original Oval InTENTion. Updating iconic designs, each piece in the new collection is intentionally chosen to couple the heritage of the last 55 years of innovation at The North Face with today’s lens.

Stand-outs from Low-fi Hi-tek include the Women’s Mountain Short Jacket (opens in new tab), the Men’s Windjammer (opens in new tab) (both retailer links), and the Pole Sleeve Oval Tent Graphic Tee – from out of the archives and into the future. The collection is available now at The North Face (opens in new tab). For more info on The North Face products, visit T3's best down jacket and best winter coat guides.