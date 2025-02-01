I tested Burberry Her Intense – a fruity feminine fragrance that lasts all day

Soft, sweet and feminine – that’s what most people think of and look for when it comes to buying the best women’s perfumes . While that might sound a little boring, you really can’t go wrong with a sweet smelling fragrance, and the new Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Intense is the perfect example of that.

Part of the Burberry Her collection , the new Burberry Her Intense is the latest launch from the brand and it’s a worthy addition to the collection. Alongside the classic Her, Her Petals and Her Elixir, the Burberry Her Intense delivers a sweet, fruity fragrance that still has an edge to it – and it’s quickly become my go-to scent.

Looking at the notes from the entire Burberry Her collection, the fragrances all have a similar structure, with a top note of fruit, a heart note of flowers and a base note of wood. The Burberry Her Intense has stuck to this pattern with its notes of wild strawberry, orange blossom and ambery wood.

Compared to its predecessors, the Burberry Her Intense has a much sweeter fruit in its make-up, and the wild strawberry certainly makes itself known. When you initially spray the perfume, you get an instant sweet smell before it dissipates slightly, leaving a strong summer fruity scent. It almost has a bubblegum-like smell but you can still identify the hint of amber which gives Burberry Her Intense more depth and sophistication.

Burberry Her Intense was rated four out of five from the brand on launch which is higher than the original Her, but the same as the Elixir. In my experience, I found the Burberry Her Intense to be very long lasting and it smelt just as powerful towards the end of the day as when I sprayed it in the morning.

The scent lingers well on the skin but it really sticks to your clothes. I sprayed Burberry Her Intense generously on a jumper and I could still smell it on the material three days later. While I found Burberry Her Intense to be long lasting, I wouldn’t say it's overpowering or distracting. It’s definitely a perfume to wear all day long and in the office as it isn’t cloying nor does it take over the room.

I think Burberry Her Intense is best suited for spring and summer wear, but it’s definitely a versatile perfume, as I’ve been testing it during the winter months and have enjoyed being surrounded by the scent. I don’t always go for overly sweet scents, but the Burberry Her Intense has definitely changed my mind on fruitier perfumes.

If it’s a sweet and feminine perfume you’re after, the Burberry Her Intense certainly fits the bill, although I wish the amber had been a bit more prominent so I could wear it into the evening. For date night scents, you’ll probably want something with darker notes, but as an everyday perfume, Burberry Her Intense gets top marks from me.

Burberry Her Intense comes in a matte lacquered light pink bottle, with a rounded cube-like design. It’s a nice bottle to display, and has the iconic Burberry logo embossed on the front. Available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml sizes, prices on Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Intense start at £75 / $112. It’s available to buy at The Perfume Shop .