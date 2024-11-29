My favourite Hugo Boss fragrance is never this cheap – under £50 for Black Friday!

If you want a cheap deal on men’s fragrances, then the best Black Friday deals are where you should be looking. And if it’s Hugo Boss scents that you’re after, then you’re in luck as I’ve found the best deal on my favourite Hugo Boss fragrance in the Black Friday sales.
Right now, Hugo Boss’ BOSS Bottled Night is 57% off for Black Friday, taking this luxury fragrance down to under £50. This deal is likely to get snapped up pretty quickly so you’ll have to be fast if you like the look of this discount. But, I’ve also done some more deals hunting and found five Hugo Boss fragrance deals that you’ll definitely want to check out.
P.S. If you want more fragrance deals from other brands, check out these best men's fragrance deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales, and this amazing Tom Ford Oud Wood deal.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop
Get 57% off the Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night in The Perfume Shop’s Black Friday sale. Spicy and intense, BOSS Bottled Night is the perfect date night scent with its complex notes of cardamom, lavender, sandalwood, vanilla, birch leaf and musk.
Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent: was £82, now £41 at Superdrug
Save 50% on Hugo Boss’ BOSS The Scent at Superdrug. This masculine fragrance is spicy and leathery, with notes of maninka fruit, ginger and amber. It comes in a clear bottle with bold BOSS lettering on the side.
Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic: was £99, now £65 at The Fragrance Shop
The Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic is £34 off at The Fragrance Shop. A more intense version of The Scent, Magnetic has vibrant notes of amber, leather, bran and black vanilla. If you’re a TFS member, you can get BOSS The Scent Magnetic for just £48.75.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled: was £47, now £35.25 at Boots
A great everyday fragrance, Hugo Boss’ BOSS Bottled is now £35.25 in the Boots Black Friday deals. From the amber fougere family, BOSS Bottled has layers of apple, citrus, cinnamon, cloves, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar, so it’s fruity and fresh with undertones of smoke and wood.
Hugo Boss Man: was £79, now £39.50 at Superdrug
Get Hugo Man for half price in the Superdrug Black Friday sale. Hugo Man is part of the woody fragrance family and has delicate and fresh notes of crisp green apple, fir balsam, pine needles, sandalwood and cedar wood.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
7 Best Black Friday watch deals in the USA – great deals on timepieces worth being thankful for
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
Save over £10,000 on this drool-worthy A Lange and Söhne watch right now!
Beat the Black Friday rush and snag this stunning luxury watch for less
By Sam Cross Published
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I own this Levi's jacket – it's a bargain at half price in the Prime Day sale!
Get ready for winter with this cosy sherpa-lined jacket
By Sam Cross Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long
The Dyson Airwrap is never reduced, so now's your chance to grab one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents
From Tom Ford to YSL, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for autumn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 best Jo Malone fragrances for men 2024: beautifully crafted scents that ooze with charm
Want to be the best smelling guy in the room? Jo Malone is the place to look
By Lizzie Wilmot Published