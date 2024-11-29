My favourite Hugo Boss fragrance is never this cheap – under £50 for Black Friday!

Get Hugo Boss men’s fragrances for better than half price in the Black Friday deals

Hugo Boss Black Friday deals
If you want a cheap deal on men’s fragrances, then the best Black Friday deals are where you should be looking. And if it’s Hugo Boss scents that you’re after, then you’re in luck as I’ve found the best deal on my favourite Hugo Boss fragrance in the Black Friday sales.

Right now, Hugo Boss’ BOSS Bottled Night is 57% off for Black Friday, taking this luxury fragrance down to under £50. This deal is likely to get snapped up pretty quickly so you’ll have to be fast if you like the look of this discount. But, I’ve also done some more deals hunting and found five Hugo Boss fragrance deals that you’ll definitely want to check out.

P.S. If you want more fragrance deals from other brands, check out these best men's fragrance deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales, and this amazing Tom Ford Oud Wood deal

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop
Get 57% off the Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night in The Perfume Shop’s Black Friday sale. Spicy and intense, BOSS Bottled Night is the perfect date night scent with its complex notes of cardamom, lavender, sandalwood, vanilla, birch leaf and musk.

View Deal
Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent: was £82, now £41 at Superdrug

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent: was £82, now £41 at Superdrug
Save 50% on Hugo Boss’ BOSS The Scent at Superdrug. This masculine fragrance is spicy and leathery, with notes of maninka fruit, ginger and amber. It comes in a clear bottle with bold BOSS lettering on the side.

View Deal
Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic: was £99, now £65 at The Fragrance Shop

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic: was £99, now £65 at The Fragrance Shop
The Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic is £34 off at The Fragrance Shop. A more intense version of The Scent, Magnetic has vibrant notes of amber, leather, bran and black vanilla. If you’re a TFS member, you can get BOSS The Scent Magnetic for just £48.75.

View Deal
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled: was £47, now £35.25 at Boots

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled: was £47, now £35.25 at Boots
A great everyday fragrance, Hugo Boss’ BOSS Bottled is now £35.25 in the Boots Black Friday deals. From the amber fougere family, BOSS Bottled has layers of apple, citrus, cinnamon, cloves, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar, so it’s fruity and fresh with undertones of smoke and wood.

View Deal
Hugo Boss Man: was £79, now £39.50 at Superdrug

Hugo Boss Man: was £79, now £39.50 at Superdrug
Get Hugo Man for half price in the Superdrug Black Friday sale. Hugo Man is part of the woody fragrance family and has delicate and fresh notes of crisp green apple, fir balsam, pine needles, sandalwood and cedar wood.

View Deal
