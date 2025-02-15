I tested Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir – like smelling a bouquet of roses
If you like the scent of roses, this is for you…
If you like the scent of roses, then you’re going to love the new eau de parfum spray from Carolina Herrera. The new Very Good Girl Elixir joins the iconic Good Girl perfume family, and it offers a powerful floral scent that’s long lasting and perfect for everyday – although it might not be for everyone as I found during testing.
Carolina Herrera arguably has the most recognisable women’s fragrance bottle on the market. In the shape of a high heeled shoe, the Carolina Herrera Good Girl line includes perfume sprays, shower gel, body lotion and even leg oil, and regardless of the bottle you pick, you have a fun fragrance to put on display.
The Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir was launched earlier this year and I’ve had the pleasure of testing it for the past few weeks. Alongside the original Good Girl, the line-up includes the Very Good Girl and the Very Good Girl Glam, as well as the Good Girl Blush and the Good Girl Blush Elixir – try saying that three times fast.
Where the Very Good Girl Elixir differs is its floralness. While the original Good Girl is ambery and the Blush versions are floral, the Very Good Girl perfumes are more fruity, with the Very Good Girl Elixir described as mysterious and fruity with a strong intensity – but I think it’s more similar to the Blush range.
The Very Good Girl Elixir has top notes of black cherry and bitter almond, heart notes of tuberose and vanilla and a base of vanilla and cocoa. Carolina Herrera states that it’s a modern feminine fragrance that has an ambery, fruity and floral blend – so let’s put it to the test.
After many wears, I’d have to say that the Very Good Girl Elixir is much more floral than it is fruity and ambery with the tuberose really coming out in full force. Personally, I don’t love the smell of rose as I feel it can be too soapy and I found that with the Very Good Girl Elixir at times.
As the most intense fragrance from Carolina Herrera, Very Good Girl Elixir is vibrant and overpowering, but the rose doesn’t come across as artificial which was my main worry when I first smelt it. When you spray Very Good Girl Elixir, the first thing you’re hit with is the rose but once it settles, you can smell vanilla very strongly – as you’d expect considering it has vanilla heart and base notes.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I found the Very Good Girl Elixir to last all day, and I got lots of compliments about it. It sits better on clothes than skin but I could still smell remnants of it on my wrist after a few hours of wear.
What makes Very Good Girl Elixir stand out is undoubtedly the bottle. If they gave out awards for best fragrance bottle, Carolina Herrera would win every time. As is consistent with the Good Girl collection, the Very Good Girl Elixir is in the shape of a high heel and it has a beautiful red-to-black gradient colouring with a gold CH logo at the centre and gold heel.
Fun and dramatic to display, I felt that the heel of the Very Good Girl Elixir felt a little flimsy at times but it does help the bottle to act as a stand. The spray button is located at the back of the shoe which I thought was playful and didn’t disrupt the overall design. While it makes hardly any noise when you spray it, each spray releases a lot of perfume so you definitely get full coverage.
If you love the smell of rose, then the Very Good Girl Elixir could compete to be your new daily fragrance. Personally, rose-scented perfumes aren’t for me but I still enjoyed trying it and it’s given me some Mother’s Day gift inspiration as my mum fell in love with it!
The Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir is £78 for 30ml, £113 for 50ml and £145 for 80ml. It’s available to buy at The Perfume Shop.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Prime Video's new rom-com has Bridgerton star in a charming new role
Picture This looks like extremely cute fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Vanmoof S5 review: The ultimate urban commuter ebike
With cleverly integrated smarts, automatic e-shifting and a smooth ride capable of taking on the city, the S5 represents the pinnacle of urban ebikes
By Nick Odantzis Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Bell & Ross Astro – beauty in the brutalism
If you think Bell & Ross doesn't have a soft side, think again
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman
It's one of the nicest Grand Seiko dress watches
By Sam Cross Published
-
9 best Valentine's Day men's fragrances 2025: romantic, date night scents for him
T3’s picks for men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances, from Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This beautiful bronze watch by Venezianico is a must-buy
I'm in love with this unique bronze watch from Venice
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Hands on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge – a fashion watch done right
The new Dior watch is a stunning example of a red watch done well
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond – a versatile chronograph with added bling
A feminine-leaning watch with mass appeal
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Mr Jones Watches limited edition is the perfect gift for your Valentine
The Mr Jones Watches ecLIPSe is a celebration of love
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch marks its 65th anniversary with a staggering dial
Inspired by the landslides of Mount Iwate, this is a top pick
By Sam Cross Published