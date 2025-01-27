Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2025: luxurious gifts for the style savvy

Best Valentine's Day Gifts: Jump Menu
As January fades away, one special day quickly approaches. Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love and appreciation – not just to your partner, but also to family and friends. Yet, finding the perfect gift can sometimes feel like a challenge.
Valentine’s Day gifts demand thoughtfulness and effort, which can be difficult if your loved one has a taste for luxury. However, investing a little extra can go a long way, especially if you're after those brownie points.
To help you out, I’ve curated the ultimate gift guide featuring the most stylish and luxurious options of the moment. From iconic fragrances to premium grooming products, this list has something for everyone.

The Best Fragrance Gifts
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle is an absolute classic when it comes to the best women's fragrances. Structured around notes of patchouli, amber and Tonka Bean, its a beautiful classic that will always be a winner, especially if you're looking to impress.
Glossier's You is a little different to traditional perfumes as it creates a unique aroma according to the PH of your skin. With pink pepper and a touch of iris root, why not make a signature scent for your lovely lady to swoon over.
Sana Jardin Tiger By Her Side mixes amber with Moroccan rose, vanilla, coriander seed and cinnamon, grounded by a smouldering base of patchouli and incense. It's warm and refreshing, and the perfect scent to represent love.
Launched in 2010, Aventus by Creed has always been a winning men's fragrance. It's a cool, smokey scent with layers of fruity and woody notes, so it’s extremely versatile for everyday wear. If your loved hasn't got it already, this is what I'd recommend.
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra is an exhilarating fragrance, sporting notes of Italian lemon extract, warm amber and sea air. It really is the perfect gentle summer scent, making it an ideal choice ahead of the warmer months.
This is one of Jo Malone's newer fragrances, and it's the perfect balance between noticeable and discreet. Suitable for both men and women, it also lasts incredibly long amount of time.
The Best Haircare Gifts
The Dyson Airwrap will always be a staple for gift giving, especially if your loved one follows the latest trends. With some new colourways also recently released, it's a great time to buy one. Check out our full review for more information on why it is (and always will be) the perfect gift.
The ghd Max Hair Straightener is ideal for straightening long, thick and curly hair, making it one of our favourites of all time. Buyers will also receive a free paddle brush (worth £26) whenever a purchase is made, but check out our best ghd hair straighteners deals before you do!
Shark Beauty's brand new high-velocity hair dryer has arrived just in time for Valentine's. As it only came out a few months ago, it features Shark's new Scalp Shield Mode and some new attachments. The colourway is also to die for, and suitable for both men and women.
The Best Skincare Gifts
The new Shark CryoGlow is designed for all skin tones and textures, and is the UK’s first LED face mask that uses cold therapy technology to de-puff under eyes in just five minutes. It's made for both men and women, so check out my full review for more.
Tackling the first signs of ageing, the Facegym Youthful Active Roller is a handy skincare micro-needling device designed to encourage a firmer, more youthful appearance. You should go careful with how you justify the gift, but it's still a fab option.
The Foreo Luna 3 facial cleanser is both a cleanser and massager in one, meaning it's great for those who appreciate a skincare routine. It's also app-connected, meaning it remembers your last chosen setting and gets on with cleansing even if you don’t have your phone to hand.
The Best Style Gifts
This luxurious watch roll from Rapport London is a perfect Valentine's gift for the watch lover in your life. It's crafted in a soft, high quality leather that will make anyone swoon.
Available in five stylish colourways, the Carl Friedrik Carry-On X features an integrated hard-shell front pocket and 360° spinner wheels. It's ideal for up to five days of travel, so perfect if your partner loves a long weekend away.
Simba's new slippers are designed with the same technology found in the brand's award-winning sleep products. The collection is available for both men and women and comes in three unique styles.
The Best Grooming Gifts
It's not a T3 Gift Guide if we don't include our best electric shaver, the Braun Series 9 Pro+. It features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, meaning it's designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke.
The Philips OneBlade can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. There's lots of versions available so do some research before purchasing, but any option is a winner in our eyes.
If you're searching for a multi-groomer, the Wahl Aqua Blade is a great choice. It's designed for precision grooming, including shaving, trimming, and detailing for beards and body hair. It also features self-sharpening blades and multiple guide combs for customisable length options.
