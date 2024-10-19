Forget your mattress – Simba's new slipper collection is now the ultimate comfort essential

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has released a collection of indoor and outdoor slippers, with each style featuring the same ergonomic expertise as Simba's award-winning sleep products. There are three styles to choose from, with prices starting from £69 for a pair.

Simba has branched away from making the best mattresses with its new range of indoor and outdoor slippers. The slippers are engineered with the same technology found in Simba's award-winning sleep products, merging complex footbed support with premium materials.

Each slipper’s footbed is filled with a specialised gel that's designed to gently massage specific pressure points, aid blood circulation, reduce tension and promote relaxation.

The collection is available for both men and women and comes in three unique styles. It's available to buy from 21st October exclusively at Simba, and each design is priced from £69 to £89.

Image 1 of 3 STORMUR Slipper (£69): a chic felted clog that combines conscious design with sturdy rubber outsoles. (Image credit: Simba) ROK Slipper (£89): a classic moccasin style with added durability from its suede upper. Nine pressure points stimulate circulation and alleviate tension. (Image credit: Simba) YLUR Slipper (£79): a versatile sandal-style slipper with leather construction. Reflexology-inspired technology for added support and improved circulation. (Image credit: Simba)

Crafted with premium Merino wool, luxurious leather and suede and advanced rubber outsoles, the slippers also provide exceptional breathability and temperature control. The three styles, YLUR, ROK and STORMUR, adapt to the foot’s natural contours, fusing comfort with style.