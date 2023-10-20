Best advent calendars 2023: beauty, toys, alcohol and other luxury alternative options

Is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Never, especially when there are so many luxurious alternative advent calendars up for grabs!

While we can’t get enough of chocolate advent calendars, why not treat yourself to something a bit more luxurious this year? Depending on your tastes and hobbies, you can find plenty of alternative advent calendars this year, including make-up, toys, skincare, alcohol, candles, jewellery and much more.

For 2023, I’ve been seeing some amazing advent calendars from top brands, including the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Harrods London, Nespresso, LEGO and others. There are 12 and 24 door options available, and below, I’ve listed the top three advent calendars in each category that you can buy or pre-order today.

The best food advent calendars

Best chocolate option Hotel Chocolat The Grand Advent Calendar Check Amazon If you can’t get enough chocolate in your life, the Hotel Chocolat The Grand Advent Calendar is the ultimate chocolate option for this year (£75). Inside the 24 doors, there are delicious truffles, Velvetiser sachets, mini-crackers and Hotel Chocolat’s own vodka and gin creams. Best cheese option Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar Check Amazon The Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar (£25.99) is the first ever cheese advent calendar and is popular year on year. Behind each door are individually wrapped cheeses and cheesy jokes (we see what they did there!) and you can try an array of cheeses, like cheddar, red leicester, double gloucester and festive flavours. Best crisps option Pringles 24 Days Crisps Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar Check Amazon Who doesn’t love crisps, especially at Christmastime! The Pringles 24 Days Crisps Countdown (£49.99) feature 24 tubs of Pringles classic flavours, including original, salt and vinegar, sour cream and onion and Texas BBQ sauce. Treat yourself to a tin of crisps a day or save them all up for snacks over the Christmas period.

The best beverage advent calendars

Best coffee option Nespresso Advent Calendar Original Check Amazon A popular alternative advent calendar is the Nespresso Advent Calendar (£35). This year, Nespresso has partnered with French luxury outerwear brand, Fusalp for the box’s fun diamond smock pattern. Inside, you can find limited edition festive pods for Original and Vertuo coffee machines . Best tea option Bird & Blend Tea Advent Calendar Check Amazon If you’re more of a tea fan, the Bird & Blend Tea Advent Calendar (£38) has been all over social media this year. This limited edition advent calendar gives you two tea bags to enjoy each day and there are regular and caffeine free options for your personal tastes. It also looks pretty and colourful too! Best alcohol-free option Alcohol Free Craft Beer Advent Calendar Check Amazon For those planning an alcohol free Christmas, the Alcohol Free Craft Beer Advent Calendar (£69.95) is a brilliant way to ease into the season. It has 24 hand-picked craft beers from around the world, including Brewdog, Krombacher, Brooklyn Brewery and much more.

The best alcohol advent calendars

Best beer option Brewdog Craft Beer Advent Calendar Check Amazon Every year, the Brewdog Craft Beer Advent Calendar (£49.95) is increasingly popular. Inside, you get a glass and 24 cans of beer, including fan favourites like Punk IPA, Hazy Jane, Dead Pony Club and Elvis Juice. Best wine option Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent Calendar Check Amazon My ideal advent calendar is the Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent Calendar (£89.99). Inside the 24-door calendar, you get 24 red, white and rose 187ml bottles, a bottle of sparkling and a full sized bottle for Christmas Day. This calendar is available for pre-order, and you spend £10 to reserve yours before you pay the remaining £79.99 once it’s dispatched. Best gin option Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar Check Amazon The ultimate gin advent calendar is the Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar (£65). For everyday in December, you get 12 gins and 12 tonics that perfectly pair together or to experiment with. There are classic and festive flavours, and gins from brands like Opihr and Edinburgh Gin.

Best bath option Lush Advent Calendar Check Amazon Lush has many advent calendars up for grabs this year, but I’m recommending the limited edition Lush Advent Calendar (£195) with 25 doors. Inside, you can find Lush bath bombs, shower gels, jellies, bubble bars, lip scrubs and much more, all scented and decorated for the festive season. Best shower option The Body Shop Box of Wishes and Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar Check Amazon The Body Shop Box of Wishes and Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar (£145) is worth £250, saving shoppers £105 on this premium pamper calendar. Perfect for baths and showers, the calendar features hand wash, shampoo and conditioner, face masks, moisturisers, sprays and more. Best pamper option The White Company Advent Calendar Check Amazon Described as ‘25 moments of joy’ The White Company Advent Calendar (£175) is full of luxurious home and bath products. You can find candles, shower gels, body lotions, hand creams and home and body sprays. The box is also beautifully decorated with wreath and sparkle accents.

