ghd gives its iconic Chronos hair straighteners a super sized upgrade
Bigger is better, after all – even with hair straighteners
QUICK SUMMARY
ghd has launched its new Chronos Max hair straighteners, a supersized version of the Chronos.
The ghd Chronos Max straighteners combine the Chronos’ technology with the Max’s size and are priced at £299.
Ghd has launched the newest addition to its best hair straighteners line-up, the Chronos Max. These new hair straighteners combine two of its bestselling models into one supersized design, making the ghd Chronos Max larger, faster and more stylish than its predecessors.
When you think of hair straighteners, your mind probably goes to ghd – at least mine does as the ghd Original were the first straighteners that I ever owned. Ghd’s collection of straighteners have seriously advanced over the years, and in 2024, the brand launched the Chronos, its most advanced straightener to date – until now that is.
Recently, ghd launched the new ghd Chronos Max built off the success of its Chronos straighteners. The ghd Chronos Max are essentially a combination of the Chronos and the ghd Max, the latter of which is designed for longer and thicker hair and compensates for this with its big plate size.
Such as the case with the ghd Chronos Max which has the Chronos’ technology and the Max’s plates. Compared to the Chronos, the ghd Chronos Max has 85% larger plates with a size of 43mm – 1mm larger than the Max straighteners. The size of the plates allows for more hair to go through, thanks to the wider plates design.
Alongside the wider plates, the ghd Chronos Max has thinner edges and curves so the straighteners can get closer to the roots for better coverage and angles. The straighteners also have HD motion responsive technology which adapts to your movements and adjusts power for better heat protection and accuracy.
Due to the new size and technology, the ghd Chronos Max are great for longer, thicker and curlier hair. They can be used to create multiple styles, including waves and curls as well as straight locks, and by maintaining the optimum temperature of 185°C, the ghd Chronos Max have been found to maintain styles for up to 24 hours.
The ghd Chronos Max straighteners are available in black or white colourways, and priced at £299 at ghd.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
