13 best men’s fragrance deals from the Boxing Day sales


While it’s not officially Boxing Day for a few more days, many brands and retailers are dropping their deals live ahead of time. So, if you’re on the lookout for cheap deals on men’s fragrances, you’ve come to the right place.

The best men’s fragrances and colognes are always on offer around the festive season, but if you’re looking to treat yourself with your Christmas money, you can find some great low offers on aftershaves, colognes and more. Keep an eye out for deals on Hugo Boss, Dior, Emporio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and more, which often get discounts of up to 70% off.

To help you save extra money pre and post Christmas, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrances deals you should buy in the Boxing Day sales.

Best Boxing Day men’s fragrance deals

Burberry Touch: was £79, now £39.50 at Boots

Burberry Touch: was £79, now £39.50 at Boots
The Burberry Touch men’s fragrance is now under £40 at Boots. This light, refreshing scent is perfect for daytime wear and has notes of violet, white pepper and mandarin. 

Calvin Klein CKIN2U: was £55, now £18 at Amazon

Calvin Klein CKIN2U: was £55, now £18 at Amazon
Get 67% off the Calvin Klein CKIN2U at Amazon. This aromatic scent is from the woody fragrance family, and has layers of cool musk, lime and gin fizz. It’s super complex and long lasting – and it’s now under £20!

Davidoff Cool Water: was £70, now £42 at The Fragrance Shop

Davidoff Cool Water: was £70, now £42 at The Fragrance Shop
Davidoff Cool Water is now £28 off at The Fragrance Shop for Boxing Day. It's a fresh, light fragrance that's perfect for every day, thanks to its layers of lavender, coriander, rosemary, mint, jasmine, tobacco and more.

Diesel Only The Brave: was £53, now £40 at Amazon

Diesel Only The Brave: was £53, now £40 at Amazon
Diesel Only the Brave is now 25% off in Amazon’s Christmas sale. It comes in the iconic clenched fist bottle, complete with the silver Diesel logo knuckle duster. It’s fresh with layers of citrus, spice, rosemary and amber.

Dior Sauvage: was £107, now £87.55 at The Fragrance Shop

Dior Sauvage: was £107, now £87.55 at The Fragrance Shop
Dior’s most popular men’s fragrance, Dior Sauvage is now under £90 in The Fragrance Shop’s Boxing Day sale. This fresh yet woody fragrance has notes of bergamot and ambergris. If you’re a member of The Fragrance Shop, you can get this scent for just £70.04.

Emporio Armani He: was £57, now £28.50 at Boots

Emporio Armani He: was £57, now £28.50 at Boots
Get the Emporio Armani He for half price in the Boots festive sale. Part of the woody fragrance family, Emporio Armani He is super complex, with notes of cardamom, white musk and Japanese yuzu.

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled: was £84, now £57 at Boots

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled: was £84, now £57 at Boots
Save £27 on the Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled in Boots sale as a star gift. Part of Hugo Boss’ BOSS Bottled collection, this is the original scent that should be part of your collection. It comes in the classic BOSS bottle that’s perfect to display.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male: was £67, now £56 at Superdrug

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male: was £67, now £56 at Superdrug
The Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male is now under £60 at Superdrug for Boxing Day. It comes in a stripy men’s body display bottle and is part of the oriental fougere family with notes of vanilla, lavender and mint.

Montblanc Explorer: was £61, now £46 at Amazon

Montblanc Explorer: was £61, now £46 at Amazon
The Montblanc Explorer is 25% off in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. The perfect everyday scent, Montblanc Explorer is a combination of wood, leather and aromatics. It has notes of Italian bergamot, vetiver and patchouli.

Moschino Uomo: was £70, now £22 at Superdrug

Moschino Uomo: was £70, now £22 at Superdrug
The Moschino Uomo is now 68% off in Superdrug’s Boxing Day sale. Described as a winter, evening fragrance, Moschino Uomo is warm, rich and musky – and it’s now just £22!

Rabanne 1 Million Royal: was £104, now £69.68 at The Fragrance Shop

Rabanne 1 Million Royal: was £104, now £69.68 at The Fragrance Shop
Save £34.32 on the Rabanne 1 Million Royal at The Fragrance Shop. A reinvention of the original 1 Million fragrance, the Royal version has a combination of benzoin, cedarwood and lavender. If you’re a Fragrance Shop member, you can get Rabanne 1 Million Royal for £55.74.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme: was £140, now £129 at Argos

Tom Ford Noir Extreme: was £140, now £129 at Argos
Tom Ford Noir Extreme is now under £130 in the Argos Boxing Day sale. While this might not be a huge offer, Tom Ford fragrances rarely drop in price so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

Versace Dreamer: was £74, now £31 at The Fragrance Shop

Versace Dreamer: was £74, now £31 at The Fragrance Shop
Versace Dreamer has been given a £43 price cut at The Fragrance Shop. This all-day fragrance has notes of citrus, neroli, sage, cedar, tonka bean, musk, amber and more. It also comes in a pretty bottle with a Versace etched logo in the glass.

