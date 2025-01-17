Stubble & Co introduces new canvas collection for those seeking style and durability

QUICK SUMMARY Stubble & Co has unveiled a new collection featuring three versatile bags, including the Weekender Duffel, Classic Backpack 15L and Backpack 20L. Each bag is crafted from the same robust canvas, with prices starting from £110.

Stubble & Co has unveiled a new collection that seamlessly combines comfort, durability and effortless style. The lineup features three versatile bags: the Weekender Duffel, Classic Backpack 15L and Backpack 20L – all crafted from the same robust canvas.

Each bag is made with premium British Millerain Tekwax canvas, a water-resistant material that's designed to stand the test of time. Both the Backpack 20L and the Classic Backpack 15L include ergonomically padded straps, luggage sleeves, and padded laptop compartments, ensuring easy and comfortable travel. The Weekender Duffel is sized for airline carry on and perfect for weekend getaways and short stays.

Prices for the collection start at £110 (approximately $130), with each bag available in sleek Black or distinctive Pirate colourways. The collection is available to purchase from today on the Stubble & Co online store.

(Image credit: Stubble & Co)

Stubble & Co is renowned for its array of the best backpacks and best carry-ons, and has built a reputation for using Pro-grade materials tailored to outdoor adventures. It’s therefore refreshing to see the brand expanding further into the everyday category, catering to a broader range of lifestyles.

We'll be reviewing these bags in due course, so keep an eye on T3's style vertical for further insights.

(Image credit: Stubble & Co Canvas Collection)

