Dyson’s iconic AirWrap hits lowest ever price in the Black Friday sales – but be quick!

Calling all Dyson AirWrap lovers! The elusive and iconic Dyson AirWrap has hit its lowest ever price in the best Black Friday deals .

The Dyson AirWrap is notoriously hard to get your hands on – especially at a discounted price. But for Black Friday, Dyson has given its five-star multi-styler and dryer an £80 price cut, taking it down to an all-new cheap price.

While the Dyson AirWrap holds top spot in our best hair curler guide, the hair tool does so much more than simply curl your hair. With its multiple accessories and Coanda technology, the Dyson AirWrap can blow dry, curl, wave and transform your hair into any style that you want. It truly deserves the five star we gave it in our Dyson AirWrap review .

To view the Dyson AirWrap deal, click the link above to head over to Dyson or keep reading for more information on this five-star hair styler. If you’d prefer to shop at another retailer, the Dyson AirWrap has also dropped in price at Boots , Argos and John Lewis .

Dyson AirWrap multi-styler and dryer: was £479.99 , now £399.99 at Dyson

Save £80 on the Dyson AirWrap in the Dyson Black Friday sale. The Dyson AirWrap comes with seven accessories, a travel case and this deal also includes a complimentary Dyson designed comb and hair clips. Available in strawberry bronze / blush pink.

I use the Dyson AirWrap every day, and it’s honestly changed the way I do my hair. I’m quite low maintenance with my hair – which essentially translates to ‘I’m lazy and it always looks scruffy’ – but the Dyson AirWrap has made me make more of an effort with styling my locks.

The Dyson AirWrap uses Coanda airflow technology to shape, volumise and style your hair. Designed for multiple hair types, the temperature doesn’t get too hot to ensure there’s less heat damage and your roots and ends are being protected. The main body of the Dyson AirWrap is easy to use with its customisable buttons and easy locking mechanism which helps you attach and remove the attachments.