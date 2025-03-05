Dyson finally launches its Supersonic r hair dryer to the public – as weird and wonderful as before
Dyson’s hair stylist-approved hair dryer is finally available in the UK
QUICK SUMMARY
Dyson has announced the launch of its Supersonic r hair dryer to the public. Previously, the Supersonic r was only available to professional hair stylists, but the hair dryer will launch in the UK from 2nd April for £449.99.
Dyson has just announced the launch of its Supersonic r, its lightest and most powerful hair dryer yet. While the Dyson Supersonic r was launched over a year ago, the hair dryer is now available to the public and has become part of Dyson’s core hair care range.
While Dyson is best known for its collection of vacuum cleaners, the brand has since become a big name in the hair care industry. Dyson launched its first hair dryer in 2016 which was met with critical acclaim, before branching out into straighteners and stylers. But now, Dyson is launching its latest hair dryer, and it’s one we’ve been waiting for for over a year.
Dyson originally announced the Supersonic r in February 2024. The launch coincided with AW24 Fashion Week and at the time, Fashion Week hair stylists were the first and only people to get to try the new hair dryer. Now, customers will be able to buy the Dyson Supersonic r for themselves and achieve salon-quality results at home.
As the name suggests, the Dyson Supersonic r is based on the Dyson Supersonic, but it has a few key differences. The main (and most obvious) difference is the design. Some Supersonic users found the original dryer a bit too heavy and hard to maneuver, so Dyson has solved this problem with the Supersonic r’s shape which has a smaller and more ergonomic design.
Essentially, the Dyson Supersonic r is in the shape of an ‘r’. While it might not look like a traditional hair dryer (and looks a bit like a garden hose if you ask me), it’s been designed like this so it’s comfortable to hold and can dry hard-to-reach areas around the head in a more controlled fashion.
In addition to the redesign, Dyson has stated that the Dyson Supersonic r is its lightest, precise and most powerful dryer to date. Powered by Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor and intelligent Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors, the Dyson Supersonic r expels heat and airflow evenly for faster dryer and a more professional finish.
The sensors within the Dyson Supersonic r also work to adjust the motor and heater in accordance with the attachment that’s been added to the end of the hair dryer. Similar to the iconic Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Supersonic r comes with drying and styling accessories for more versatility, including combs and diffusers.
Now available to the UK public from 2nd April, the Dyson Supersonic r is priced at £449.99 and comes in a Ceramic Pink colour.
