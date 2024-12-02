Be quick! My favourite Montblanc fragrance has hit super low price in Cyber Monday deal

My favourite Montblanc fragrance has hit a super low price in the best Cyber Monday deals, but be quick – the sales are finishing tonight!
Right now, Montblanc Explorer is just £60.99, thanks to a 26% discount in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. Montblanc Explorer is one of the most popular men’s fragrances and colognes on the market today, and it’s also the scent that my fiancé wears most often so I can’t get enough of it!
Aside from this amazing Montblanc Explorer deal, the Cyber Monday sales are full of low prices on Montblanc fragrances and other luxury perfume brands. I’ve done some deals searching and rounded up the best Montblanc offers you should buy now but if you fancy a different retailer, check out these 17 men’s fragrances deals.
Montblanc Explorer: was £82, now £60.99 at Amazon
The iconic Montblanc Explorer is 26% off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. This woody and aromatic scent has notes of vetiver, patchouli, Italian bergamot, sage and leather, that gives it a complex musky smell. It’s my favourite Montblanc fragrance and this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of.
Montblanc Explorer Ultra Blue: was £61, now £48.80 at John Lewis
Montblanc’s Explorer Ultra Blue is now 20% off at John Lewis is 30ml and 60ml sizes. Inspired by nature and adventure, Montblanc Explorer Ultra Blue is citrusy, fresh and aquatic. It has notes of citrus, pink peppercorn, Italian bergamot and amber, making it a summery version of the original Explorer.
Montblanc Explorer Platinum: was £61, now £48.80 at LOOKFANTASTIC
Another rendition of the Explorer, the Montblanc Explorer Platinum is now under £50 in LOOKFANTASTIC’s Cyber Monday sale. The fragrance has layers of cedarwood, sage, amber, grapefruit and violet leaves, and the silver bottle it comes in is inspired by the Montblanc 1958 Geosphere watch.
Montblanc Legend: was £51, now £40.80 at John Lewis
Save 20% on Montblanc Legend in John Lewis’ Cyber Monday sale. Modern and elegant, Montblanc Legend has layers of bergamot, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, tonka bean and French lavender, giving it a light, floral and woody scent. This deal is available in 50ml, 100ml and 200ml bottle sizes.
Montblanc Legend Red: was £56, now £24.95 at Fragrance Direct
Get 55% off Montblanc Legend Red in this Cyber Monday deal. Montblanc Legend Red is part of the woody, fruity family, so it’s fresh, zesty and smoky with layers of orange, cedar, grapefruit, mahogany and juniper. As you’d expect with the name, Montblanc Legend Red comes in a bright red bottle.
