The Lovehoney sale has up to 70% off bestselling sex toys and lingerie

Looking for ways to spice up your summer? Well, you’re in luck as Lovehoney is running a huge summer sale with up to 70% off bestselling sex toys, lingerie, bondage and sexy essentials.

As a leading sexual wellness and happiness brand, Lovehoney is the best place to look for specialist products, designed for men, women, couples and everything in between. The best sex toys are fun to experiment with, either by yourself or with a partner, and now that they’re 70% off in the Lovehoney sale, now is the time to shop!

Shop up to 70% off in the Lovehoney sale

With so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the best toy for you, but luckily, there’s something for everyone in the Lovehoney sale. If you have female parts, you can find a selection of the best vibrators for sale, with deals on top brands like Womanizer, We-Vibe and Lovehoney’s own brand. For the men, Lovehoney has offers on the best sex toys for men and the best Fleshlights from Arcwave, Blowmotion and many more.

To help you decide, we’ve rounded up the best of the best in the Lovehoney sale or you can click the link above to shop all the deals now. For more sales all year round, keep the Lovehoney deals page bookmarked and don’t forget to take extra money off your orders with these Lovehoney discount codes .

Womanizer Premium Rechargeable Smart Silence Clitoral Suction Stimulator: was £169.99 , now £134.97 at Lovehoney

The Womanizer Premium Clitoral Suction Stimulator is now under £135 in the Lovehoney sale. Available in red or white, this toy has two stimulation heads and 12 intensity levels for customisable play. The silicone is silky soft and its Smart Silence function means it only turns on when it comes into contact with skin.

Lovehoney Ultra Violet Powerful Silicone Rechargeable Wand: was £89.99 , now £44.99 at Lovehoney

Now half price in the Lovehoney sale, the Lovehoney Ultra Violet Wand is an extra powerful vibrator that works well for solo or couple play. Its flexible head is great for precise stimulation and changing directions, plus it's fully waterproof. Available in purple.

Blowmotion Real Feel Vibrating Male Masturbator: was £79.99 , now £54.95 at Lovehoney

Get 31% off the Blowmotion Real Feel Vibrating Male Masturbator at Lovehoney. In our Blowmotion Real Feel review , we commented that it’s “a highly pleasing and effective toy” with superior vibration patterns and strength. This toy is low on stock so you’ll have to be quick if you like the look of it.

Lovehoney Hot Buzz Rechargeable Remote Control Silicone Cock Ring: was £59.99 , now £29.99 at Lovehoney

The Lovehoney Hot Buzz Cock Ring is 50% off in the Lovehoney sale. With 11 vibration modes that can be customised with the accompanying remote control, this toy is fun for single use or with a partner. It’s pretty discreet too so you can take it with you on your travels .

Lovehoney Secret Sensations Remote Control Love Egg: was £39.99 , now £19.99 at Lovehoney

Under £20 in the Lovehoney sale, the Lovehoney Secret Sensations Love Egg is one of the best sex toys for couples . With its petite size and smooth surface, this egg-like toy is designed to slide and sit inside, delivering 10 speeds and patterns to enjoy.