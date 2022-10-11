The best Prime Day sex toy deals in the Amazon Early Access Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for cheap prices on the best sex toys (opens in new tab)? Well, you’re in luck as the Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab) started today, offering Prime members a chance to shop the lowest prices on popular products and brands, a whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

If you’re looking for a sexy treat for yourself, your partner or for your relationship, the Prime Day Early Access sale is the place to look, with low prices on vibrators, condoms, lube and much more.

If you’re new to the world of sex toys, it can be a little overwhelming and at times, a bit scary! But don’t worry, we’ve got comprehensive guides for both men and women, so you’re sure to find something that suits your needs and fantasies. For our top recommendations, check out the best sex toys for men (opens in new tab), best vibrators (opens in new tab) and the best lube (opens in new tab) to get you started.

Leading sex toy brands like Lovehoney, Durex and LELO are getting the biggest discounts in the Prime Day Early Access sale. We’ve been seeing some of the most popular sex toys fall to under £10 and other sex essentials hit an all time low, too. One of our favourite brands, Lovehoney, runs sales throughout the year, so if you fancy buying directly from them, check out the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) for more.

To help you find the cheapest prices on sex toys, we’re found the very best offers that you can buy today in the Prime Day Early Access sale.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Magic Wand Massager: £49.99 , £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 30% off the Lovehoney Magic Wand Massager in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. This wand vibrator is mains connected so you don’t have to worry about replacing the batteries. It has a flexible neck and is stronger, quieter and more powerful than ever before. Available in black.

(opens in new tab) Durex Slim Vibrator: £19.99 , £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This slim vibrator from Durex is 25% off at Amazon in this cheap sex toy deal. This vibrator is silent and has 8 vibrating patterns so you can customise yours or your partner's playtime easily and quietly!

(opens in new tab) LELO GIGI 2 Personal Massager: £118.95 , £67.12 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51.83 on the LELO GIGI 2. This personal massager has 8 vibration patterns and extra-strong motors for double the power. It’s made of smooth body-safe silicone and is available in a vibrant deep rose colour.

(opens in new tab) Durex Intense Delight Vibrating Bullet: £9.95 , £6.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a sex toy that’s cheap and cheerful the Durex Intense Delight Vibrating Bullet is now just £6.89 at Amazon. It has a soft velvet-like surface and is small, discreet and quiet. Batteries included in purchase.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Ignite Vibrating Butt Plug: £29.99 , £20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Lovehoney delight, the Lovehoney Ignite Vibrating Butt Plug is now 30% off. Made from sleek silicone, this petite sex toy has 17 vibration modes and 3 speeds. It’s rechargeable, waterproof and comes with a travel lock and storage bag.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Bionic Bullet Rabbit Vibrating Cock Ring: £19.99 , £13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fun toy for couples, the Lovehoney Bionic Bullet Rabbit Vibrating Cock Ring can be used for mutual pleasure. It’s easy to use and super versatile, so you can really customise your experience with this toy.

(opens in new tab) Durex Massage Lube: £7.99 , £4.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Suitable for all kinds of sex, the Durex Massage Lube is 2-in-1 massage gel and lube that’s infused with ylang ylang. It’s a gentle water-soluble formula that’s easy to wash off and it’s condom compatible.