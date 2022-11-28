The AncestryDNA testing kit is under £50 in Cyber Monday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) are officially here, with huge discounts on 4K TVs, smartwatches, Xbox consoles and much more. If you’re looking for a stocking filler or Cyber Monday Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab), check out the AncestryDNA testing kits, which are now the cheapest they’ve ever been!

Right now in the AncestryDNA Cyber sale, the AncestryDNA testing kit is under £50, so you can look into your heritage, genealogy and family history for this record low price.

View the AncestryDNA Testing Kit Cyber Monday deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £79, the original AncestryDNA testing kit is now just £49, including shipping. One of the best DNA testing kits (opens in new tab) on the market, AncestryDNA is the best place to build your family tree and start learning about your hidden ancestors, their stories and other genealogical insights.

The AncestryDNA testing kit is super easy to use and set-up. The set comes with easy instructions and a sample tube for you to send off your saliva for more in depth and accurate research. When you get your results back (this typically takes 6-8 weeks), the testing service teaches you more about your distant relatives, helps you to connect with living relatives and has access to millions of records and other genealogy features. For more details, check out our full AncestryDNA review (opens in new tab).

With Christmas coming up, the AncestryDNA testing kit is a brilliant impulse buy for your family members who want to know more about their heritage. Now at just £49, this kit will make a great stocking filler, and for £1 extra, you can get the 3 month AncestryDNA worldwide family membership (opens in new tab) which unlocks more features and research.

All DNA testing kits from AncestryDNA are at their lowest ever prices this Cyber Monday. To view the original AncestryDNA testing kit deal, click the link above or keep reading for more offers (all end at midnight tomorrow).

(opens in new tab) AncestryDNA: £79 , £49 at AncestryDNA (opens in new tab)

Save £30 on the AncestryDNA testing kit in this Cyber Monday deal. With this kit and an AncestryDNA account, you can discover amazing insights about your heritage, ancestors and family connections. This price includes shipping and for £1 extra, you can sign up for the 3 month worldwide family membership for more research and records. Deal ends 29th November 2022.