TalkTalk broadband deal: fast fibre and new Wi-Fi hub for cheap

T3 is constantly tracking the best broadband deals as we want people to jettison their slow, costly and capped broadband and get a service that is fit for purpose in 2019.

Which is why when we saw that the uSwitch Broadband, TV and Home Phone Provider of the year for 2018, TalkTalk, is now offering its new Wi-Fi hub along with unlimited usage 67Mb Faster Fibre with Speed Boost broadband for a very attractive low price point, we simply had to write about it.

67Mb down is more than enough for anything you want to do on a home network, such as stream the latest and greatest 4K, HDR movies, or engage in epic online multiplayer gaming sessions. And the fact that it is unlimited, too, means that you will never be in danger of getting hit with extra charges.

And, thanks to TalkTalk's new Wi-Fi hub, making the most of that uncapped download speed over multiple devices at once is now easier than ever before, no matter where you are in your home, with superb range delivered from the stylish and compact router.

This is a very tidy package from TalkTalk on fast fibre broadband. It not only delivers TalkTalk's new, award winning Wi-Fi hub, but also unlimited usage 67 Mb average download speeds for just £23.50 per month on an 18-month contract. TalkTalk were voted Best Broadband, TV and Home Phone Provider 2018 by the UK public, which tells you plenty about the high quality of its services.View Deal

