Some seriously cheap Amazon Echo deals are on right now: up to 43% off

Amazon discounts its Echos (and other devices) so often, we wonder why anyone ever pays full price for them. Right now, it's doing what we think is the cheapest Echo ever, in the form of its newest Alexa-powered device, Amazon Echo Input which is actually under £20. That's certainly cheaper than any Google Home deal right now.

We'd love to say we single-handedly found this deal after in-depth research but actually Amazon emailed us: that's how keen they are to flog these cheap Echo speakers! Get your skates on though, this is a flash sale – by which we mean it'll be over soon, not that it's snazzily dressed and showing off.

Amazon Echo Input with Alexa | £19.99 | Was £34.99

The perfect Echo product for anyone who wants to convert an existing portable speaker into a smart speaker with Alexa skills, Echo Input attaches via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. Because it has no speaker built in itself – only mics so it can hear you – the Input is the cheapest in the Echo range and today it is, we are pretty sure, the cheapest Echo product ever. Just add Spotify or Amazon Prime Music to enjoy all your music via voice control. View Deal

Amazon Echo Input, plugged into Marshall's excellent Stanmore speaker

Amazon Echo Show with Alexa + one Philips Hue White Bulb | £189.99 | was £234.52

Right at the other end of the expensiveness scale, Echo Show is probably the best Alexa speaker, although it does also demand more space and, with its bright screen, more of your attention. Right now it's coming with a Philips Hue bulb which you can turn on and off with Alexa. A perfect kitchen companion, this speaker can quite literally 'Show' you things like recipes, news, movies and the weather without you needing to touch anything with your batter-spattered fingers.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot | £99 | Was was £119.99

For most people, this is a better Alexa-with-a-screen option. While that cute, round porthole of a display is perhaps not quite ideal for watching Blade Runner on, it's sufficient for viewing weather forecasts, the feed from compatible security cameras and making video calls to loved ones. At under £100, it's a DEAL.View Deal

Being a clock and spying on delivery men: just two of the useful functions of the Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) | £69.99 | Was £89.99

If you think the original is the best, you'll be pleased to know that the basic Amazon Echo is also on sale. Or more accurately, the improved, slightly more attractive 2nd generation version of it. This one is audio only, clearly, and works a treat in any room in the house. These days you can pair two of them to gain the gift of stereo, and even add a funny little subwoofer if you like to 'rock da beatz', as today's funky young people say.View Deal

Background reading