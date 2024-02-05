So Divine share the love with new heart-shaped vibrator for Valentine’s Day

UK-based sexual wellness brand, So Divine has launched a heart-shaped clitoral stimulator named Je T'aime, just in time for Valentine's Day. Soft, pink and shaped in the iconic symbol of love, Je T'aime has been been released, says So Divine, to celebrate the joy of self-pleasure on February 14th, and beyond.

Je T'aime pulsing heart features a pointed tip for targeted stimulation. Although designed for use on the clitoris, the toy can be used anywhere on the body. “It’s perfect for those who are new to the best sex toys, as well as more experienced users,” says So Divine. “Whether you're exploring erogenous zones or seeking targeted arousal, this feature ensures that every touch is precise and intensely gratifying.”

Je T'aime has 12 different settings with five speeds and seven patterns to play with. What makes it truly unique is that at 7cm x 7cm its heart is larger than others on the market, making it easy to hold. Frankly, size matters here. Je T'aime also boasts a powerful motor, says So Divine, so it’s a heart you’ll soon get attached to.

This sex toy’s discreet design is also a boon for users as it’s unlikely to cause any awkward moments if spotted. Je T'aime is USB rechargeable, water resistant and made from premium body-safe silicone.

Is love lost? A Valentine’s Day report

(Image credit: So Divine)

A recent report from marketing insight company, Mintel, revealed that Valentine’s Day 2023 was something of a damp squib for lovers. Due to the cost-of-living crisis, spending fell by 19%, and 50% of those who did buy gifts say they purchased less than usual.

While financial restraints were partly to blame, retailers also report fatigue among consumers regarding the throwaway nature of many Valentine’s Day gifts. So Divine maintains that Je T'aime is a keeper. The heart-shaped toy certainly makes a cute present – whether for yourself or a partner. This is an evergreen gift that keeps on giving.

The sexual wellness brand is confident that Je T'aime will help reignite desire this February for UK lovers. “You’re not just giving a gift,” says So Divine, “you're giving the gift of pleasure, connection and exploration.”

Je T'aime is available from So Divine as well as other beauty retailers including Look Fantastic, Boots, Superdrug and Just My Look. It retails at just £29.99.