Save a tasty £1000 on this stylish chronograph from TAG Heuer

Looking for a luxury watch at a discount price? Goldsmith's currently has a massive discount on this TAG Heuer Aquaracer

TAG Heuer deal

By

Update: Unfortunately, this deal has now sold out, you can check out other watches on sale at Goldsmiths

TAG Heuer's Aquaracer collection is a modern classic, designed with the latest technology to withstand the high-pressure demands of deep sea diving, sailing, surfing, and more.

Goldsmiths, the high-street jewellers, have slashed the price of this innovative timepiece from £3,350 to £2,350, saving you a massive £1,000. Think what you could do with that saved money!

The bold 43mm stainless steel case features a black titanium carbide coating to give it a stealthy, menacing look.

Inside the case, which is water resistant to 300 metres, is an automatic calibre 16 movement, which has a 42-hour power reserve.

Anti-reflective, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass protects the black dial, with has three chronograph sub-dials, a date display window and luminescent-filled markers.

This sporty watch is equipped with black titanium carbide coated chrono buttons, a screw-in crown and a black-faceted ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel.

A black nylon strap with eye-catching yellow stitching completes the look.

TAG Heuer are also currently running a promotion where you have the possibility to win a signed Premier League shirt when you buy any TAG timepiece. 

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 16 Mens Watch | £3,350 | now £2,350 | save £1,000

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 16 a modern watch packed full of attractive features and innovative technology. It's designed to withstand anything you can throw at it, from deep sea diving, to a weekend gardening. If you're in the market for a luxury chronograph this deal is not to be missed.View Deal

 If you can't afford the cost up-front Goldsmiths are also offering the option to pay in £44.39 monthly instalments with 9.9-percent APR.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.