5 cordless vacuum cleaner deals you need to see before Amazon’s sale ends tonight
I've found great deals from brands like Shark, Dyson and Bosch
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Today is officially the last day of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, which means there are only a few hours left to grab a bargain before the sale wraps up. Whilst digging through the best smart home deals and coffee machine discounts over the past few days, I also noticed some excellent offers on cordless vacuum cleaners that are too good not to highlight before they disappear.
Below, you’ll find some great deals from brands like Shark, Dyson and Bosch, and every model listed has been reviewed and tested by us, so you can shop knowing you’re getting a good pick rather than just a random discount.
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The V8 Cyclone is an upgraded version of the original V8, and it only came out last year! Its £100 discount therefore makes it one of the most impressive deals in this list.
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Voted our favourite cordless vacuum cleaner for pet owners, the AirRAM MK2 K9 is one of the most powerful options on the market today. Take a look at our full review for more information.
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The Ultenic U20 is also ranked in our best cordless vacuum cleaner buying guide, so it felt only right to include it in this list. £30 off an already affordable cordless vac is also a very good saving.
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Now this one's a bit different, but the Shark VacMop is a 2-in-1 cordless hard floor vacuum spray mop that we reviewed last year. It's also a new product, so great to see it included in the discounts!
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The Bosch Unlimited 10 only came out in January, so it's another brand new cordless vac that Amazon's discounted. It's almost half price too!