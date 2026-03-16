5 cordless vacuum cleaner deals you need to see before Amazon’s sale ends tonight

Today is officially the last day of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, which means there are only a few hours left to grab a bargain before the sale wraps up. Whilst digging through the best smart home deals and coffee machine discounts over the past few days, I also noticed some excellent offers on cordless vacuum cleaners that are too good not to highlight before they disappear.

Below, you’ll find some great deals from brands like Shark, Dyson and Bosch, and every model listed has been reviewed and tested by us, so you can shop knowing you’re getting a good pick rather than just a random discount.

Save 19% (£30) Ultenic U20: was £160 now £130 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Ultenic U20 is also ranked in our best cordless vacuum cleaner buying guide, so it felt only right to include it in this list. £30 off an already affordable cordless vac is also a very good saving.