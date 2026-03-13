I write about retro gaming for a living and these are my 5 essential picks in the Amazon spring sale

I've been writing about video games for almost four decades and have owned or played on just about every games console and computer released in that time – from the Sharp MZ-80K and ZX Spectrum up to my most recent purchase, the Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS).

I'm also a habitual collector of retro gaming handhelds, whether they run on Android or Linux, and have built my own bartop arcade machines and retro consoles from Raspberry Pi boards and mini PCs.

That's why every major sales event I scour online stores for the less obvious products, to find the deals that could expand my own collection and help others start their own.

That includes the current Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which is running in the UK now (until the end of play Monday 16 March), and I've found five great deals to recommend – some of which I've already added to my basket myself.

Save 15% R36T Retro Gaming Console – including 18,000+ games: was £54.39 now £46.23 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ One of the oddest gaming handhelds I already own, the R36T is a great device. It's capable of emulating up to the original PlayStation, and comes with more than 18,000 games preinstalled. Where it differs from others is that the screen is curved like an old-school CRT TV, giving even more retro vibes.

Save 15% Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Another retro console I already own, the Pac-Man Edition of the Atari 2600+ is something to behold. Styled like the 1970s original, yet in Pac-Man yellow, the 2600+ is capable of playing new and old Atari cartridges. It also comes with two classic Pac-Man games in the box.

Save 43% Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine: was £699.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Arguably the greatest arcade machine ever made, this Star Wars recreation is nigh-on full sized and comes with the classic yoke controller. You also get two other arcade games preinstalled – Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Save 18% Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Not a games machine itself, but essential for any retro gaming fan, the Lego Game Boy is a remarkably accurate build of the classic handheld. You can even buy a conversion kit to turn it into a working device, if you're that way inclined.

These are all deals I've found on Amazon UK. There are plenty of others too, but these are my choice picks.

They are all products that require very little extra work to get up and running – working straight from the box – apart from the Lego Game Boy, which you have to build yourself, of course.

However, if you do fancy taking on a project, I also recommend buying a mini PC and turning it into a retro games console. I recently did this myself with the Geekom A5, which comes with Windows 11 Pro but I now run on the dedicated retro gaming system Batocera.

That's also a great deal on that particular mini PC as part of Spring Deal Days too. You can find the model I used for just £335.75, which is capable of emulating up to PS3 and Nintendo Switch at native resolutions and frame rates. Older systems can be upscaled 3x at the very least.

Whatever your choice, retro gaming is a rapidly growing pastime and you'll be able to find all manner of devices and projects available online – often with excellent discounts.

I've also written about my favourite retro gaming handhelds in the past, so you can check that out too if you want.

Just don't get too hooked or you'll also find yourself with 20+ handhelds before you know it.