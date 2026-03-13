Right now is literally the only time you should buy this Kindle

Amazon's lineup of Kindle e-readers is deliberately extensive – ensuring that people can find the right device for them at a whole heap of different prices. Still, that also means that some of the more expensive Kindles are a little hard to recommend when they're sitting a full price.

A great example is the latest generation of the Kindle Scribe, which I reviewed in late 2024. This hulking e-reader has the broadest functionality of any Kindle, thanks to the included stylus and note-taking features, but it's normally off-puttingly expensive, making it harder to point towards. Now, though, Amazon's slashed that price to its lowest mark ever for its Spring Deal Days sale.

Save £125 Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was £379.99 now £254.99 at Amazon A massive £125 reduction on the latest version of the Scribe makes it way more palatable for most of us – and ensures that you can take notes while you read for far less than previously.

The Scribe shines if you're a note-taker – being able to annotate your books, peel off into documents to make your own designs, diagrams, handwritten memos and more. It's also much bigger than the standard Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite, which will be to some people's tastes.

The included stylus is an essential part of the equation, of course, but you don't need to have it with you at all times, since the Scribe can also function as a standard touchscreen Kindle when you need it to.

This makes it a bit of a jack of all trades, even if that label feels a bit incongruous given how expensive it normally is. I'd go so far as to say that when they're all full price, I'd actively tell people not to buy the scribe thanks to that price, in fact.

This discount is pretty big on that front, and is doubly rare because it's a new low for Amazon's device. It normally saves that sort of "first" for full Prime Day events, making this one of the best deals out there during this interesting sales event for Amazon.