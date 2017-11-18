Save £150 on this Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A handheld Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner is quickly becoming the favourite way to clean your house (unless you live in a mansion): they're lightweight and convenient, with plenty of sucking power. The only problem is, they're kind of expensive. Step up a brilliant Dyson deal...

Now, Currys PC World is offering an affordable way into the cordless vacuum cleaning revolution, with a excellent Black Friday discount.

You can pick up the Dyson V7 for just £249, saving an impressive £150.

The Dyson V7 isn't the brand's flagship model (that accolade goes to the Dyson V8, which is one of the best vacuum cleaners), but it offers many of the same features for less money in an even more portable body.

The V7 features Dyson's 2-Tier Radial cyclones system to create strong centrifugal forces that make easy to suck up even the most stubborn dirt, and comes with with a combination tool to easily switch between surfaces for spotless results.

Last month the V7 was selling for £399, so it really is a stellar discount.

The deal is live now (Friday 17 November) and stays live until units run out.

