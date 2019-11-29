Relax with 30% off the Lay Z Spa Helsinki inflatable hot tub at Argos for Black Friday

Shopping the Black Friday deals can feel a little stressful at times, so why not take this opportunity to soak up a rather tempting 30% off the Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub? You can buy the Helsinki at Argos right now for £560, which is a £240 saving off its normal £800 price at Argos, and a further saving on its £849 RRP.
The Nordic inspired inflatable Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub can be used year-round, in all kinds of weather, because it has been designed with innovative Freeze Shield technology. Freeze Shield keeps the hot tub's pump running at all times in a power saving mode, stopping the water from freezing in the pipes and motor.
The Helsinki can fit up to seven people, though with few of you, you can expect a more luxurious and spacious soak. However many you fit in there, you will be treated to an 87-airjet massage system that feels divine upon your muscles. Plus a toasty 40-degrees to bask in, thanks to a rapid heating system.
Maintenance of this super-popular inflatable hot tub is easy because it's fitted with an integrated ChemConnect dispenser, which attaches to the internal wall of your spa and slowly releases multifunction chlorine solution into the water.
Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki AirJet |
Was £800 | Now £560 (RRP £849)
Sink into one of Lay-Z-Spa's most popular inflatable hot tubs for year-round relaxation outdoors in any weather. The Helsinki hot tub features an 87-airjet massage system to soothe your aching muscles, and can seat up to seven people, though we'd recommend a few less to enjoy a more spacious soak.View Deal
